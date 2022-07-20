LAGRANGE – The draft of the LaGrange County Together comprehensive plan is complete and now available online.
Blending technical analysis and community engagement, this plan’s goal is to outline a path to create a future based on conversations with community members that appreciates and enhances the quality of life in the communities of LaGrange County.
The plan’s organizers invite residents to take look at the vision laid out by the plan, its goals, and the actions defined they believe will lead LaGrange County towards a brighter future.
The plan will be presented to the public on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 7 p.m. at a meeting in the Lakeland Jr./ Sr. High School Auditorium. The meeting offers residents an opportunity to hear about the comprehensive plan from those who helped put it together. Organizers will be answering questions about the plan and their vision for LaGrange County’s future. Registration is not required to attend.
For those unable to attend, LaGrange County Together will be making the plan available on its website. To view the draft plan online, or share your thoughts, visit LaGrangeCountyTogether.org.
LaGrange County Together is a community-driven process to prepare a comprehensive plan for the county, the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville, and all unincorporated areas. The plan will be supported by a clear understanding of the county as it is, with research and data providing a foundation from which to move forward. At the same time, the values and priorities of community members will supply the guidance and direction that make this not just a plan, but a movement.
The technical analysis and feedback from the community gathered will then be used to create the final plan. LaGrange County Together is a community-driven process to prepare a comprehensive plan for the county, the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville, and all unincorporated areas. The plan will be supported by an understanding of the county, with research and data providing a foundation. At the same time, the values and priorities of community members will supply the guidance and direction for the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.