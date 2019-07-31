KENDALLVILLE — “It’s never too late to say thank you.”
That’s Heart to Heart’s Kristen Randol’s take on recognizing folks in nursing homes who have served the country.
And at its service recognizing them at Lutheran Life Villages Friday, Randol and her team made certain veterans feel appreciated.
On the sunny morning, Heart to Heart Hospice nurses carried in boxes of muffins and jugs of juice, as well as crates of certificates, coins and pins for the vets.
Each certificate thanked the men and women for their service. Some had served in World War II, others in the Korean War or other conflicts.
The idea for this specific ceremony was sparked by veteran and Lutheran Life resident Marie Vance, who was the guest of honor.
Vance, who will be 97 in October, was born in France and served as a translator for United States forces in the second World War.
Vance is Heart to Heart nurse Carol Carlson’s patient. Carlson said Vance told her that she was a veteran and what she did.
Then, Carlson told Randol they have to honor her.
Randol knew that Vance should have someone to speak French with during the ceremony, and it just happened that her friend’s sister, Jenna Sallee, was fluent.
During the ceremony, Sallee sat next to Vance and spoke with her in French and listened to her many, many stories from her long life.
One, for instance, is about the time Vance was in a plane crash, but everyone lived because the pilot was so skilled.
Another is about how the German soldiers and civilians were genuinely friendly and hospitable to her and Americans.
“We were well-treated,” Vance said. “Very well-treated by the United armies and the Germans. The Germans were trying to make friends with the French.
“There are nice people all over the world if you give them a chance,” she said. “This is something that people should realize.”
What she talked about the most, though, were the “little children.” In the stories she told, it was clear that she not only was a translator, but a caretaker for the children around her.
“The little children were so afraid, and then they were ignored, because there was so much to do, and you didn’t have time to play with a little child,” Vance said. “They would just shoo them. The little children is what bothered me.”
Sallee reminded Vance of a story she told her about when bomb sirens would go off and she would try to keep the kids distracted from what was going on.
“What you told me, Marie, was that the sirens would go off, and the children would clap, because they got to go downstairs and play games and sing songs,” Sallee said. “They didn’t realize it was dangerous, but she made them feel comfortable by doing that.”
She remembered. She also remembered what would happen when a child would figure out what was actually going on.
“Once in a while, you would have one little child that would be exposed to these things, and he would shake and cry, and you would have to hold him,” Vance said.
When she was presented with her certificate, coin and pin, Sallee read it to her in French, Carlson crouched in front of her and Vance wiped away tears, along with everyone else in the room.
When Sallee was finished reading, Carlson fastened the pin to Vance’s sweater and gave her a tiny kiss on her forehead.
Moments like these are crucial, Randol explained, not just in hospice care, but in the lives of patient’s families who might not have much more time with their loved ones.
“I feel like there’s a lot of veterans who weren’t honored for what they did,” Randol said. “And for a lot of them, this is their first big recognition, one of their first big thank-yous.
The other veterans honored were Theodore Butler, Joseph Feiertag, Don Gochenaur, Karl Householder, Roger Myers, Harland Quince, Duane Winans, Thomas Davis and Robert Hartman.
“I hope to see that every one of the veterans in this room realize how much younger generations appreciate them and that they’re not forgotten,” Carlson said.
