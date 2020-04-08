KENDALLVILLE — Last year's citywide cleanup days were vastly popular, so city council members will discuss the possibility of doing it again this summer.
The hitch? Cost.
Last year, Kendallville offered a citywide curbside cleanup program for the first time in more than a decade. Residents were able to haul oversized items and other refuse they didn't want any more to the streetside and Noble County Disposal crews came around on two separate weekends hauling that stuff away free of charge.
Kendallville residents, frankly, had accumulated a lot of junk.
In total, crews hauled away 167 tons of unneeded items from Kendallville's curbs.
By all accounts, residents really appreciated it and, during Tuesday's virtual city council meeting, councilman Steve Clouse proposed Kendallville leaders discuss whether to do it again this year, as long as social distancing rules are relaxed by summer to allow for safe pickup of materials and to allow people to help seniors who may need assistance getting stuff to the curb.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was open to talking about it, but warned that cost is the main issue.
"Curbside last year cost us almost $20,000," Handshoe said.
At $62 per ton plus a few additional costs, the city spent $19,571.32 in 2019 for the curbside cleanup.
"I don’t think financially we would be able to do it again next year," Handshoe said in June 2019 after the last round.
After discussing, Clouse asked the discussion about curbside cleanup be put on the agenda for the council's first meeting next month on May 5.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, Handshoe gave a brief update about coronavirus measures put in place at Kendallville's parks.
Playgrounds equipment had been roped off, tennis nets have been taken down, signs at the entrance to the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex have been updated and basketball courts and baseball fields are closed.
The parks themselves and city walking trails are still open and available for use, but residents should practice social distancing when out and about.
"We encourage people to walk and use our trails," Handshoe said.
Council members also took up third reading on a zoning change that would allow crematoriums in commercial zones in the city.
After moving through two initial readers, the matter was initially tabled on its third reading to allow council members more time to review the issue.
When it was back on the agenda Tuesday, after being offered for approval, no one chose to second the motion for approval. Because of it, the matter died and will not be implemented.
