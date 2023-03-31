Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series looking at on educational challenges facing teachers and school administrators in Central Noble Schools.
ALBION — More than three decades ago, when Central Noble Elementary School Principal Barry Younghans was just getting started in education, he taught to the whole class as a big group.
Times have changed.
Education has been forced to change as well.
Today, teachers have to create multiple lesson plans for each subject as they educate a wide variety of students with different needs.
The typical classroom at Central Noble Elementary School? It’s not typical at all.
The average classroom of 20 students at the elementary school, according to educational demographic data provided by the school, consists of:
• 4 students have special eduction Individual Education Plans;
• 2 who have verified speech deficiencies;
• 1 high-ability student;
• 2 students who have medical issues that require adjustments;
• 3 students who have scored below the average in language arts and math;
• 2 students who are reading below grade level;
• 1 student who has either emotional disabilities or needs to be pulled out of class routinely for educational needs that don’t meet IEP criteria but still warrant additional assistance;
• 5 students who are considered general education.
Every one of those groups, aside from the general education students and those with high-ability, has special accommodations the teacher has to make for them.
Those special accommodations range from being allowed extra time for testing, to having special one-on-one or group educations opportunities outside of normal classroom teaching.
The variety of achievement levels seen in the average classroom has teachers having to develop multiple plans for each subject they teach.
“It’s multi-tasking at is finest,” Central Noble Elementary School Counselor Kayla Buonnano said.
There is also a diverse group of learners at Central Noble Primary School, with approximately 10% of all students having a special education designation, with another 15% with speech issues that need special teaching assistance.
In both schools, teachers strive to educate the students based on their current levels of understanding.
Younghans gave the example of learning the concept of measuring the perimeter of a geometric object, a stand all students are held to in third grade.
The teacher may address the top to the class as a whole for 15 minutes or so, then break the students into groups of four or five to work on the lesson.
An advanced group may be working on determining the perimeter of complex geometric shapes. A lower-level group may be working on the simpler perimeter measurements of a square.
That teacher is responsible for making sure each one of those students is proficient to standards set by the state for determining a perimeter.
Some of those third-grade students learning the perimeter function may be at a fifth-grade reading level. Some may be at a first-grade level.
The state doesn’t make allowances for the disparity in overall achievement when it comes to testing.
“The state standards for the kids do not change,” Younghans said.
So the teachers have to organize lesson plans for multiple levels of the same topic, managing to challenge the gifted and bring those who may struggle up to their peers.
“Teachers work their butts off,” Younghans said. “They work really hard.”
Central Noble Primary School Principal Brad Targgart feels the same way.
“I think they’re doing a great job,” Targgart said. “Our teachers are life-long learners and they’re always looking to find a better way to teach the material.”
Many schools have moved to a data-driven model of education.
At Central Noble Primary, students are given an assessment test at the beginning of the year. The test doesn’t emphasize whether the student is at grade level, but focusses on the skills required to become a proficient reader. Students, after receiving some group instruction, are then placed into groups like they are at the elementary school.
Every three weeks or, another progress monitoring test is given. Adjustments are made. Some students may be “promoted” to a higher level group if their progress warrants it.
“You’re not always in the same group,” Targgart said. “It’s very flexible. The data helps drive what we do. We’re getting constant input from that data.”
Traditional classroom instruction is considered Tier 1 learning. If a student needs time outside of the regular classroom to study a topic in a small group of combined like-learning from his grade, that’s considered Tier 2. If a student is still struggling, students can get Tier 3 learning support, which may be as intensive as extra one-on-one time with a teacher or aid.
The teachers and school are graded by the Indiana Department of Education on how well standards are met, regardless of accommodations and students ability.
And attendance. According to school data, 30% of Central Noble Elementary School’s students have missed 14 or more days of school this year, which puts them in a high risk category.
It’s also important to note that:
• 54% of Central Noble Elementary School’s students are on free-and-reduced lunches.
• 17% of the student body is sent home every weekend with meals to last them until Monday.
Students are expected to meet state standards even though they may come through the school doors each morning with worries about whether they may be moving in the coming days — again; or their parent has lost their job; or there is some sort of substance abuse going on at home.
“The amount of stress and anxiety before (students) even enter the building is incredible,” Buonnano said.
“That’s the one thing we have absolutely no control over,” Targgart said of the social problems the children bring to school from their home lives. “It has the biggest impact on the students’ learning.”
Because of that stress and anxiety, teachers have to foster an environment that is safe and welcoming. For some, school is the safest place in their life. For some, it’s where they know they’ll get a meal.
When Younghans started out in education, he said he spent approximately an hour each week dealing with students’ home issues.
Today?
“It’s probably close to half what these teachers do,” Younghans said.
The worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be in the rear view mirror, but the effects are still in the passenger’s seat. Elementary students have lost important socialization and conflict resolution skills due to so much time spent away from the classroom, according to Buonnano.
Many of today’s students also lack academic grit, the ability to persevere when the lessons get tough. A problem the student quits on right after lunch may shut them down academically for the rest of the day.
But the teachers are still managing to succeed at both schools.
Just over 83% of third graders Central Noble Elementary School met or exceeded the state standard in testing down at the end of last year.
The state average was 81.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.