KENDALLVILLE — Blended Energy, a new business in Cornerstone Plaza, is bringing healthy drink options for on-the go customers.
Co-owners Nicoya Hall of Kendallville and Sheila Walton of Sturgis, Michigan, opened the shop in late April to offer protein smoothies, energizing tea- and coffee-based iced drinks, and health and wellness coaching.
Hall, a first-time business owner, said she worked with Walton in the Angola location to learn the business and develop menu items. She has eight full-time employees plus herself at the Kendallville location.
Walk-ins are welcome, and customers may either carry out their selections or stay and sip with friends.
“I have a passion to work with people,” Hall said. “We work one-on-one with people to tackle their health goals together.”
Hall said such goals can be losing weight, gaining muscle, or general fitness and wellness. She said the protein smoothies and Energy Bomb teas and coffees can be a part of a plan for healthier food and drink intake.
“The typical plan for weight loss is a shake for breakfast, a high-protein snack, a shake for lunch and a high-protein dinner,” Hall said.
A high protein dinner should include chicken or fish with a salad, she said. Most items on Blended Energy’s menu have at least 15 grams of protein.
Hall said she strives to create positive vibes for her customers, with only one rule.
“You must love what you’re getting,” she said.
Hall boosts that positivity with a daily gratitude journal in the shop. Customers may write in the journal every day about something that they are grateful for.
The extensive menu offers up creative concoctions such as “Trash Can Punch,” “Blueberry Muffin Smoothie,” “Polar Ice” or “Confetti Cake Bomb.”
Hall said her personal favorite is a banana muffin smoothie.
Hall said the Energy Bombs are sweetened with stevia, making them a good choice for diabetics to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.