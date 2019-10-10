Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Allison R. Baisden, 21, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Baisden was held without bond.
Joseph S. Chaffins, 23, of the 300 block of West Crystal Flatts Road, North Webster, was booked at 9:31 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Tonja R. Garr, 51, of the 6500 block of Denver Drive, Indianpolis, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Garr was held without bond.
Caitlyn M. Maynor, 19, of the 00 block of East Sharp Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Maynor was held without bond.
Cora L. McMillon, 38, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating with a schedule I-II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. McMillon was held on $4,500 bond.
Dillon L. Rasnake, 34, of the 1100 block of Marshall Road, Tekonsha, Michigan, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Rasnake was also held on a warrant for which charging information was not provided, and a warrant for a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Rasnake was held on $4,500 bond
Har Zan, 21, of the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Monday on a a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Zan was held on $3,500 bond.
Bradley W. Amburgey, 29, of the Wood Street Apartments, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Amburgey was held without bond.
Jonathan J. Bean, 29, of the 300 block of West Darrow Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Daniel J. Ellis, 30, of the 500 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ellis was held on $3,500 bond.
Ryan A. Moxie, 30, of the 6400 block of North Maple Crest Drive, Orland, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Moxie was held on $600 cash bond.
Danielle N. Murray, 31, of the 700 block of South Bend Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Murray was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.