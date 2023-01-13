KENDALLVILLE — After a huddle of city leaders with grant consultants and architects on Thursday, Kendallville will seek to lock in a contractor for some of work bid in its $2 million facade grant, while making a second attempt on others.
Bids for the project were opened Tuesday and came in severely over estimates for some of the buildings, leading to some in-depth conversations and tough decisions for the city.
In a closed meeting Thursday, city leaders ultimately decided to recommend moving forward with just part of the project.
Kendallville was one of two communities to receive the first-ever PreservINg Main Street grant, $2 million in state money to be used for historic preservation and restoration of downtown buildings facades.
The grant was awarded in 2021 with original expectations the project would be bid and started in 2022, but that timeline proved much too aggressive. Bids advertisements went out in December while the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety opened them on Tuesday.
The bid opening posed some issues, as contractors only bid on three of five available projects, representing only six of the eight buildings seeking renovation.
The two buildings that were not bid — the Strand Theatre and Kendallville Auto Value — were the two biggest projects expected to be the most expensive.
Within those three packages that did receive bids, two of the bids were more than double the initial architect's estimate, while the third was still high but much closer at about 16% over.
In total, the bids received Tuesday totaled $1.43 million for six building, when architects had originally estimated it could complete 10 buildings for $1.4-$1.67 million.
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson, who has been helping the city coordinate its grant effort with the state and local building owners, reported that, after discussions Thursday, the city would like to lock in a contract for four buildings.
"We are going to tentatively accept the lowest bids for the following buildings: 106 S. Main St., 119 W. Mitchell St., 215 S. Main St., (and) 217 S. Main St."
Hosler Realty at 106 S. Main St. and the old post office building at 119 W. Mitchell St. were part of Bid Package 2, which came in at $330,000.
The initial estimate for those two buildings was $230,000 to $285,000, meaning the price was about 16% over the high end of that range.
The other two storefronts, Jeny's Tacos at 215 S. Main St. and Kropp Insurance and 217 S. Main. St., have different first-floor facades but share an ornate second-floor facade.
Those projects were part of Bid Package 1, which came in at $708,000 overall — 162% over the budget — but it appears most of the overage in that package came from the other part of the grouping, which was for the Love Me Two Times on Main antique shop spanning 105-109 N. Main St.
"We believe that the 105-109 N. Main St. project scope was somehow misinterpreted, leading to the bid coming in at more than double the architect’s original estimate, and will seek to clarify this with the contractor," Johnson said.
Outside of those four storefronts, the rest of the project will be a do-over.
The Love Me Two Times on Main work will be rebid along with 101 N. Main St., the former Relaxation Station, which also came in more than double its original estimate.
That building at 101 N. Main St. had an initial estimate of $150,000 to $170,000, but received two bids, the lower at $391,000 and a higher at $455,000.
The city will also try again to try to get a contractor to bid on The Strand and Kendallville Auto Value, both of which were passed over on the first attempt.
Johnson said Lisa Gulick from architecture firm MartinRiley reached out to Indianapolis-based Advanced Restoration Contractors, the firm that bid the lowest on the other three packages, to ask why they didn't bid on the other two. The firm told her they opted not to bid because he didn't have adequate time around the holidays and wasn't hearing back from needed subcontractors in time in order to make a bid, Johnson said.
Although prices have gone up and projects costs are likely going to be more than first advertised, Johnson said the city will not be changing the match split for the project.
Kendallville set a matching split of 15% for the buildings owners, with the grant covering the other 85%.
That's much more lucrative than typical facade grants offered by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, which are made on a 50/50 split and cap at $15,000.
The RDC also offered a secondary grant program with a $300,000 budget up to $50,000 for buildings owners excluded from the state grant and mimicking the requirements of PreservINg Main Street grant, but that program has a slightly higher match too at 25% for building owners who qualify.
Ultimately the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety will have the final say on what to do with the bids. That board meets next on Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.