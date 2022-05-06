Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Devin N. Hambleton, 25, of the 9500 block of South C.R. 700E, Roanoke, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hambleton was held on $1,500 bond.
Randall L. Meyer, 38, of the 1600 block of Andrew Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jennifer L. Springer, 40, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Springer was held on $1,500 bond.
Charles J. Wuest, 37, of the 2600 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; and manufacture of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Shawn R. Barhydt, 48, of the 8900 block of West Gilbert Lake Road, Kimmell, was booked at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Eduardo G. Hernandez, 22, of the 400 block of East Fourth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hernandez was released on his own recognizance.
Tyler M. Prentice, 26, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was booked at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kyle L. Ratliff, 25, of the 500 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia; and violating conditions, modifications or revocation of specialized driving privileges. Ratliff was held without bond.
Nikita N. Redic, 26, of the 7600 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Redic was released on her own recognizance.
Marcus J. Rozier, 27, of the 3900 block of Cambellton Road, Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeffrey A. Suski, 52, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Malcom K. Blake, 28, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Blake was held on $1,500 bond.
Keith A. Curtis, 43, of the 400 block of West Lawrence Street, Middlebury, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Curtis was released on his own recognizance.
Jeremy E. Fox, 36, of the 100 block of Cemetery Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Fox was released on his own recognizance.
Dakota L. Keister, 28, of the 9500 block of North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Keister was held on $3,500 bond.
Brandon L. Mable, 26, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor; and a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Mable was held on $10,000 bond.
Jorge Soto-Gonzalez, 52, of the 64700 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Soto-Gonzalez was held without bond.
Geneva A. West, 51, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. West was held on $2,500 bond.
Nikoles W. Wood, 19, of the 2000 block of North Old S.R. 3, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuna, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and minor possessing an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.