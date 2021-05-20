AVILLA — Needs versus urgent needs.
That’s the distinction the Avilla Town Council is pondering on a pair of high-ticket items it was presented during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The council did not make any formal decisions as it mulls over $2.6 million in proposed improvements to its sewer plant and $1.739 million in expansion costs for the Avilla Fire Department.
During April’s meeting, the council heard about work that needs done to update the Avilla Wastewater Treatment Plant, and requested the consultant come in to go over the proposed scope of what needs to be done to keep the plant in government compliance.
Karl Tanner of Tanner Consulting came to Wednesday’s meeting and went over several bullet points concerning improvements that need to be made.
Tanner said he “went through the plant from start to finish,” in evaluating the needs. He said overall, the plant has been well-maintained, but hadn’t had any significant improvements in its 20-year lifetime.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, meanwhile, has put more stringent requirements on the amount of phosphorus which can be released from the plant. The plant in its current state, is struggling to meet those guidelines and will soon be out of compliance, town officials have said.
Fixing the town’s phosphorus levels at the plant would cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.3 million, Tanner estimated.
To fix the issue the town would have to update its aeration system, including putting in variable rate blowers. The blowers the town currently uses have only two settings — on and off. A building would also have to be constructed to store the chemicals the town needs to store to add to its treatment.
Tanner said the town also needs to add a second digester to handle the sludge that is left over from the treatment process. The plant’s electrical system also needs an upgrade.
All total, there were approximately eight bullet points of improvements that need to be made, according to the consultant.
Councilman Phil Puckett asked Tanner, “How urgent is it for all of these things to be done?”
Tanner did not provide a definitive answer, but said the town’s phosphorus situation needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Pucket acknowledged the work would need to be done at some point, but added, “How are we going to pay for it?”
The council said it would take the bullet list under consideration.
Fire station expansion
On March 17, the council voted to take a deeper look at what a fire station expansion might look like — and potentially cost.
The council voted 2-0 to approve a $7,100 contract with Fort Wayne-based Elevatus Architecture to provide preliminary schematic drawings of what an expanded fire station might look like at its current location.
Company representatives were on hand at Wednesday’s meeting with rough drawings and a rough estimate of the cost.
The plans call for expanding to the south of the current fire station, adding a 45-foot by 100-foot drive-through bay which would allow for larger fire apparatus.
According to Fire Chief Chad Geiger, the current station is not long enough for new fire trucks. The department is also currently storing some of its equipment outside, which causes that equipment to deteriorate at a faster rate.
The total estimate included a 6,000-square-foot addition to the current structure and 370 square feet of renovation to the current building.
Built into the preliminary estimate of $1.739 million was a 10% contingency to allow for unforeseen costs.
Should the council decide to continue with the project, it would need to pay for formal drawings to be done, then the project would be sent out for official bids.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council approved a 10-year abatement for Wickfab for a $520,000 laser cutter and a $32,000 forklift.
• The council voted to make a $10,000 donation to the Noble County Economic Development Corp..
• Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills received approval to have the Town Marshal’s Office painted with new flooring.
• Avilla Utilities Superintendent Brian Carroll announced that the town would be flushing hydrants beginning Monday, and that the process would take a couple of weeks.
