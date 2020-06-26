KENDALLVILLE — COVID-19 couldn’t stop people from checking out Kendallville’s outdoor windmills, but for the first time in months the Mid-America Windmill Museum is reopening its full facility to visitors.
Normally open starting in April, Pam Younce of the museum said they’re excited to start seeing visitors again.
Tourist attractions were allowed to get reopened during Stage 4 of Indiana’s five-step reopening plan, which took effect June 12. The windmill museum decided to wait a little longer before reopening its doors, but Younce said volunteers are ready to get back to it welcoming and guiding visitors through the local windmill history.
“We’d like to get back at it and we want to really show the people the history of what Kendallville has,” Younce said.
Volunteers will be wearing masks to help protect against COVID-19 and while the museum isn’t requiring visitors to wear one too, they are strongly encouraging it when people are inside the history center.
When outdoors walking among the windmills, families can drop the masks, but are encouraged to try to keep distance between other visitors to avoid possible COVID-19 transmission.
Staff will be doing extra work to keep common areas cleaned and sanitized, as well, to protect visitors from potentially picking up the virus.
“We’re going to try to do whatever the state wants you to do and we will clean and touch up after people have been through,” Younce said.
The statewide shutdown took a toll on many entertainment venues and attractions, and while the windmill museum lost some events including its annual Kite Day, Younce said they weathered the time off fairly well.
That being said, they can’t survive without visitors forever, so they’re hoping locals come back to pay a visit soon.
“We’d like people to come out and this is a great opportunity and it’s not real expensive. It’s $5 general admission, seniors $4 and students $3. It’s a very historical place and we have a lot to tell,” Younce said.
