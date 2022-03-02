EMMA — Central Noble senior Ryan Schroeder has helped the Cougars’ boys basketball team to a trio of 20-win seasons by doing the little things, like taking care of the basketball, rebounding and providing stellar defense.
In Central Noble’s Class 2A Westview Sectional opener vs. Churubusco Tuesday, Schroeder did all the big things, too.
Led by Schroeder’s game-high 21 points, the Cougars knocked off the Eagles, 71-55.
Central Noble (23-2) will take on Prairie Heights (13-8) in Friday’s 6 p.m. sectional semifinal. The Cougars defeated the Panthers in a regular season conference matchup, 85-59, on Feb. 5.
Schroeder had another all-around solid floor game, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking a shot against Churubusco. Senior teammate Logan Gard added 18 points, three rebounds and a block. Senior Connor Essegian scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Junior Conner Lemmon added 12 points.
Churubusco (3-20) was led by sophomore Andrew Pliett’s 20 points. Sophomore Gavin Huelsenbeck added 11 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Sophomore Caden Ummel scored nine points.
The Eagles were game against Central Noble early, as Pliett had eight of his points in the first 5:46 of the first quarter. His three-pointer with 2:49 left in the opening stanza drew Churubusco within 12-10.
That’s when Schroeder took over, scoring 13 points in the last 2:34 of the period.
Following Pliett’s three, Schroeader scored on a three-pointer and was fouled. His four-point play made the score 16-10.
Pliett hit another bomb to make it 16-13.
But then Schroeder converted on a traditional three-point play to make it 19-13. He then knocked down a triple with 41 seconds left in the period to make it 22-13. Jackson Andrews scored next for the Cougars, then Schroeder beat the first-period buzzer with another long three and the Cougars led 27-13.
The Eagles never got within single digits from then on.
Lemmon had two three-pointers in the opening stanza and ended the game shooting 4-for-7 from behind the arc.
“Every team’s coming after us,” Schroeder said. “We always get their best shots.”
Schroeder said he prides himself on doing the little things that lead to victories. Central Noble coach John Bodey was glad to see him do the big things on Tuesday.
“He and Connor Lemmon were hitting the shots early on,” Bodey said. “He’s a capable shooter. Tonight he knocked down some shots for us.”
Bodey wasn’t pleased at all with his team’s defensive effort.
“I didn’t think we were very good defensively,” Bodey said. “We didn’t do a good job on Pliett. We let him go wherever he wanted to be.”
Overall, Bodey said there were too many spots when his team wasn’t scrappy enough, and that was a disappointment.
“We’ve been through this before,” Bodey said. “Nobody’s going to lay down for you.”
The Cougars led 45-26 at the half and then 54-39 at the end of three.
Pliett got the Eagles within 54-42 to open the fourth.
But Schroeder hit a pair of free throws, Essegian scored from inside and Gard had three buckets as the Cougars went on a 10-1 run to push the lead back to 64-43.
