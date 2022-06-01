LAGRANGE — LaGrange County REMC announced its crews s completed the first phase of its $20 million project to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet service to the rural parts of LaGrange County.
The company announced work on building the system’s backbone is complete. Equipment shortages caused by supply chain issues set the project back by about six to eight months, said Mark Leu, the CEO of LaGrange County REMC.
“Now that that’s complete, we’ve started building the distribution part of it, the fingers that extend off the backbone,” he explained. “Shortly, next month or the month after, we’ll start doing drops, connecting customers to the system.”
With both rings of backbone in place, the system is now redundant, built with backup fiber cables to ensure reliability for broadband service.
Leu said REMC had trouble getting all the materials it needed, in addition to finding contractors who are available to help it build the fiber-optic network.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of broadband projects going on across the country right now, so getting contractors to do the work at the pace we wanted to do have been difficult as well, he added.
Leu said he hopes now that the backbone is completed, crews will be able to quickly finish the next stage of the system’s construction. Leu said the demand for the new high-speed fiber-optic network is still high.
“I can’t leave the house without someone asking me when it will be ready,” he said. “ People really want to get hooked up. We’re over 3,500 preregistrations now. We’re excited to get started, get people hooked up, and have people on the system by the end of the summer.”
Leu said for the company to justify the cost of the project, REMC needed to see a “take rate” of between 45% to 50% of potential customers. He added that the network will pass near more than 9,000 homes and businesses, and the company’s business model suggested it needed to hook up about 4,000 customers to be economically feasible. Leu said he expects more people will sign up for the system once the new fiber-optic network is in place and operating.
The new fiber-optic network is a huge technological leap forward for most rural customers, who use systems now that offer them download speeds of somewhere around 10 megabits per second, he said.
“This system will offer them something that’s up to 10 times as fast,” Leu added.
REMC’s basic fiber optic package REMC offers homeowners internet service at speeds of 100 megabits per second. Leu said it’s also a bidirectional packaging, meaning the upload and download speeds will be the same. The cost of that basic package is $59.99 a month.
Customers can still register for service once it becomes available. Leu said those customers should visit the REMC broadband website at broadband.lagrangeremc.com to sign up. He added customers would then be contacted once service is available in their area. Once that process is complete, a technician will come to the home to draw up a site plan for the fiber drop. Once the fiber is installed into the home, an REMC technician will return to set up the system in the customer’s home. The router is included in the cost of the service as part of its managed Wi-Fi package.
