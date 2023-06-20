KENDALLVILLE — Meadow Perry, a native of Kendallville, (formerly known as Danielle Grady) is making her national television debut on the current season of the CW’s “Masters of Illusion.”
Perry credits her success to the robust East Noble Theater program under the direction of Craig Munk and Bob Avery along with the skills for he stage she learned in Showchoir under the direction of Nancy Walburn and Chris Mettert where she got her start. Perry is a mother of two boys who now calls Philadelphia home. She is a 2003 East Noble graduate.
“We’re so proud of her as an East Noble Theatre alum and can’t wait to see what she does next,” said retired East Noble Theatre Director Craig Munk.
Masters of Illusion is a hit series on The CW that features some of the world’s best magicians and illusionists. Meadow’s appearance on the show is a significant achievement and a reflection of her talent and hard work.
After honing her skills in performing arts at Ball State University, where she studied musical theater, Perry went on to pursue her passion for the performing arts and start a family.
“It certainly is very hard to be a performer and have a family.” Perry recalls the delicate balancing act of being a new mom in 2015 and keeping up with a demanding rehearsal schedule. To find a happy medium, she started working as a character performer for birthday parties, since she only needed to rehearse with herself.
“I knew that every time a party mom and her friends were impressed, my talent was being under-utilized so I had to do something else,” she said.
She soon discovered Bubble Artistry and Magic. She has since become a rising star in the industry, with her hard work and dedication paying off in a big way. Perry is now one of the most sought-after bubble magicians in the entertainment industry, even running a school for aspiring bubble artists called Bubble U.
Perry has performed for top companies like Amazon, Paramount, Booz Allen and Lincoln Financial. After honing her skills and performing at various venues around the country and landing a spot on Masters of Illusion, Perry has now achieved the ultimate milestone in the world of magic — being invited to perform at The Hollywood Magic Castle.
She performed at the Magic Castle from June 12-18.
For Perry, performing at The Hollywood Magic Castle is a dream come true. “It’s an incredible honor to perform at such a legendary venue,” she said. “To even visit and stay is an honor, let alone being invited to perform on the Palace of Mystery stage at The Hollywood Magic Castle, I’m so thrilled to be a part of its rich history.”
Magicians at The Magic Castle can expect to perform up to three shows a night, seven nights a week.
“Meadow’s incredible talent and unwavering dedication to the art of magic has captured the interest of the magic industry,” said magic expert Jeff McBride. “With her recent success on Masters of Illusion and invitation to perform at the illustrious Magic Castle, she has proven herself to be a rising star in the world of magic. The faculty of McBride’s Magic and Mystery School, are proud of Meadow’s accomplishments, and eagerly anticipate the magic and wonder she will conjure up next.”
Perry will guest star on the current season of “Masters of Illusion” airing on The CW every Saturday at 8 p.m.
