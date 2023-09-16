LIGONIER — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, is pleased to announce the investment of $815,000 in these communities to increase access to quality child care for infants and toddlers.
On Wednesday, Early Learning Indiana announced the 86 recipients of more than $31 million in grants through the Early Years Initiative, a competitive grant program to help strengthen communities’ efforts to support the learning and development of infants and toddlers in Indiana. The Initiative is generously supported by Lilly Endowment Inc.
Thrive by 5, in collaboration with the LaGrange County Community Foundation, submitted a successful proposal for a new child care facility in the county and was awarded $500,000, the maximum amount provided. The facility, which is still in the initial stages of planning and development, would create a child care program that could serve up to 100 children in LaGrange County, including around 50 for ages 0-3.
Thrive by 5 also submitted a proposal on behalf of the Community Foundation of Noble County, and was awarded an additional $315,000. Those funds will be used to support another high-quality provider in developing additional early learning seats at a location to be determined in Noble County.
“We are so honored to have our proposals selected for funding,” said Thrive by 5 Coordinator Jenna Anderson. “The grants will allow us the foundation we need to develop new programs that will offer all children, but especially those in the most critical phase of their development – ages 0-3 – the early experiences they deserve.”
The aim of the Early Years Initiative is to help organizations in Indiana meet the developmental needs of infants and toddlers (birth through age 3) and surround Hoosier families with the resources to make the most of these crucial years of learning. The Early Years Initiative has a particular focus on infants and toddlers in low-income families, in families within communities of color and families where very young children are multi-language learners.
“We were encouraged by the range of proposals received from community organizations that care deeply about ensuring infants and toddlers in their communities develop the foundational knowledge and skills that support their future learning and development,” said Early Learning Indiana president and CEO Maureen Weber. “We only have a few short years to set our youngest Hoosiers on a path to thrive in life, and the work of these organizations across the state will enable us to make the most of these years while deepening our understanding about which efforts are most effective.”
Thrive by 5 continues its work in LaGrange and Noble counties to increase the capacity, quality, and affordability of child care and early learning. More details on the projects will be released as they develop.
