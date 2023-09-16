LIGONIER — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, is pleased to announce the investment of $815,000 in these communities to increase access to quality child care for infants and toddlers.

On Wednesday, Early Learning Indiana announced the 86 recipients of more than $31 million in grants through the Early Years Initiative, a competitive grant program to help strengthen communities’ efforts to support the learning and development of infants and toddlers in Indiana. The Initiative is generously supported by Lilly Endowment Inc.

