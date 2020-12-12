Two booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Richard L. Hicks, 38, of the 9000 block of North Canal Road, Rome City, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David C. Hochstetler, 23, of the 1500 bock of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felon; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, A Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Hochstetler was held on $2,500 bond.
