LIGONIER — The city of Ligonier has made strides to sell the remaining land at its industrial park for new businesses to move in, highlighting the city’s efforts to expand.
Unlike its neighboring city to the east, Kendallville, downtown hasn’t been a recent focus.
But Mayor Patty Fisel doesn’t mind if that changes in the near future.
Downtown Ligonier contains some empty storefronts and buildings along Cavin Street with only a handful of local businesses occupying them.
Fisel said the city has made some efforts to do revitalization through the city’s façade grant program, which provides funds to local business owners to do projects on their storefront or building such as putting in new windows.
“We’ve had our 50/50 program for quite some time now that businesses can apply for,” she said. “Many of them learned how easy it was to leverage funds for projects.”
The city’s Redevelopment Commission has another façade grant available and has gotten the word out to business owners about it.
She said Ligonier hasn’t focused much on downtown revitalization because they have been very busy with selling and annexing property in other parts of the city, including the industrial park, and have put lots of time into attracting industry to the city.
Companies like Forest River RV decided to purchase additional land at the park, getting an additional 65 acres to host its service center and manufacturing areas. Another local businessman, Dan Stuckman, opened a new waste transfer station in November at the property as well.
Fisel said the industrial park has about 10 acres remaining that is available for someone to purchase. That’s occupied a lot of the city’s focus.
“We really don’t have a lot of time to spend on it,” she said. “We also don’t have the money that cities like Kendallville have.”
She argues that Ligonier doesn’t have enough people to qualify for grants like the PreservINg Main Street grant the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs awarded to Kendallville this year to do downtown revitalization.
The city has a meeting planned with a representative from OCRA on Jan. 6 to discuss whether Ligonier could qualify for a Main Street grant.
Ligonier doesn’t have an active Main Street organization and has no paid staff at its chamber of commerce. She said they have lost most of the volunteers who were involved with them and they need to have the money to pay someone to do it.
“Most places have paid people to do the job,” she said. “Things like this I often do myself since I don’t have a secretary to help me with it.”
She believes these tasks are not a simple thing to do and that the city is making progress towards revitalization.
She hopes the city can get an outside grant within the next two years and have a paid person to handle the responsibilities for grant applications.
Fisel hopes to motivate local business owners who own buildings in the downtown area to be more responsible for them.
“They think they don’t have to worry about the rest of the building or retail area,” she said. “Others don’t care to make improvements.”
She points to the recent façade grant awarded to the property on 212 S. Cavin St. that received thousands to put in new windows. She hopes this effort motivates others in the city to do the same.
“I have talked with different groups around the city and they want revitalization to happen,” she said. “They want to be involved in the process.”
Fisel said she wants the downtown area to be revitalized as much as anyone else and has worked for a long time for it to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.