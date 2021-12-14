ALBION — You can, as the saying goes, lead a horse to water. You just can’t make it drink.
But you can make the water as accessible as possible.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Noble County Health Nurse Anne Lowe announced expanded coronavirus vaccine opportunities.
Vaccination clinics will be held in the conference room next to the Noble County Health Department’s immunization clinic at the South Office Complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Dec. 20.
The clinic will be closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
“We have a very high demand for boosters,” Lowe told the commissioners.
Lowe said the clinic accepts walk-ins, but people can always schedule their vaccination at ourshot.in.gov.
Lowe said the clinic is booked out until Jan. 18. On Monday following the commissioners meeting, there was no waiting for walk-ins at the South Complex.
The state will be sending a special mobile COVID clinic to the Community Learning Center in Kendallville next Monday and Tuesdaqy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registrations for that clinic can also be made at ourshot.in.gov.
“We are vaccinating more than a lot of counties,” Lowe said.
That, however, was the good news.
Unfortunately, the booster demand far outweighs that of those wanting to get initial protection against COVID-19.
According to state figures, as of Friday, Noble County had the 11th lowest fully vaccinated rate for those eligible to receive it at 40.32%. The state average was 55.23%.
“The vaccination rate is horrible,” Lowe said.
Lowe credited that low rate with a corresponding high rate of spread of the virus which is occurring through northeastern Indiana.
She said northeastern Indiana doesn’t just have one of the lowest vaccine rates in the state, but also in the entire country.
She said area has the same high rate of cases as it did a year ago at this time. She said she had hoped that the number of serious cases of COVID-19 would have been reduced. But that’s not happening, either. Hospitalizations remain high.
As of Friday, the state reported 2,865 people were hospitalized with coronavirus. That stands as the highest number this year since 2,907 people were hospitalized on Jan. 4. The number had dipped to 1,209 hospitalizations as of Nov. 6.
“That’s discouraging,” Lowe said. “Our hospitals are very stressed.”
COVID vaccinations have proven to not only reduce the chances of getting the virus, but also lessen its severity. A vast majority of Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been immunized.
She said this impacts even those who aren’t worried about the virus.
“If you need a hospital bed, you will be competing for bed space with someone who has COVID,” she said.
