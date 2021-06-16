SHIPSHEWANA — Sitting in a box seat, overlooking the stage at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, Ryan Riegsecker is smiling as he watches the recent Josh Turner concert that packed the house in Shipshewana.
It’s the fourth major show of the 2021 season at the Shipshewana performing arts venue, and only its sixth show in its two seasons of operation.
The Blue Gate was lined up to host hundreds of shows to thousands of people when the coronavirus landed in Indiana and reshaped everything over the next 13 or so months.
After more than a year on the drawing board, and another year of construction, the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center was just two shows into its inaugural season as the area’s premier venue for live music shows when it was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. And its lights were turned off for more than a year.
But now, as the pandemic fades into history, and the restrictions the state put in place to protect public safety are lifted, live shows like those hosted at the Blue Gate are back, and no one could be any happier about that than Riegsecker.
A huge fan of live music with a wide range of musical tastes, Riegsecker was a driving force behind the creation and construction of the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center. He easily knows every inch of the 1,500-seat, $4.5 million venue, from its stage to the lighting board in the back row of the theater. Riegsecker’s company, Blue Gate Hospitality, purchased the property from the town of Shipshewana several years ago after the town opted to close the Hostetler Hudson Auto Museum and Shipshewana Event Center and put the property up for sale.
But saying it was difficult for Riegsecker to have to close the facility after just two shows in its opening season is an overwhelming understatement.
“2020 … it was a challenging year,” he said with a big smile.
In addition to owning the performing arts center, his family-owned Blue Gate Hospitality company owns a Shipshewana hotel, a restaurant, a bakery, and several retail stores in town. It was created to serve the tens of thousands of tourists who flock to Shipshewana each year
And while Riegsecker said he understands the measures the state put in place during pandemic were done to safeguard public safety, they still hit the Shipshewana company hard.
“We’re a hospitality company, we have restaurants, hotel, theaters, retail stores, bakeries, carriage rides … we managed to be in all the businesses that the pandemic hit hardest. It hit absolutely every one of them. The hotel was actually closed for just under two months, things that are absolutely unheard of in this industry,” he explained. “We did stuff that you never thought you would do, and we went from a company with close to 300 employees when this hit to just two dozen employees at its peak.”
But it was, perhaps, the shut down of the performing arts center that hit Riegsecker the hardest.
Riegsecker has invested a lot of himself into the performing arts center, and when it opened in March of 2020, he said it appeared it would quickly fulfill its potential as the area’s premier destination to see artists perform live music. The center had a full schedule for the year by Jan. 1, 2020, and its staff had already sold thousands and thousands of tickets for those upcoming shows.
“We worked on the performing arts center for two years and poured a lot of effort into this place. It was a real punch in the gut when we had to close it. It was really discouraging to run just two shows and then be shut down,” he recalled. “At first we didn’t know how long it would last, is it going to be a month? As time when on, it became more and more clear that this was going to take a while. There were some real challenges, but we made it.”
Unsure how the pandemic would unfold, the center’s staff started working with artists and booking agencies to reschedule pending performances, hoping the shutdown would only be temporary. But as the months piled up and the pandemic showed no signs started to drag on, and it became clear big venues like the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center wouldn’t be allowed to reopen anytime soon, its box office staff started refunding those tickets. Riegsecker said it was a logistical nightmare.
“Businesses are made to go forward, not in reverse,” he explained.
With the pandemic affecting not only the performing arts center and the Blue Gate Theater, but his company’s restaurants, its hotel, and retail shops. Riegsecker was forced to reduce his staff. What had once been a company of nearly 300 employees was now down to just a couple of dozen. He credits their work for Blue Gate’s ability to pivot and steer safely through the pandemic.
“We have a great core team in place,” he said, “ People started to wear a lot of different hats. Our managers did multiple jobs. Basically, we just battened down the hatches. We knew it would end, we just weren’t sure when.”
Surprisingly, the recovery started sooner than expected and has come back stronger than expected.
As Indiana relaxed its restrictions on outdoor venues and restaurants, visitors from Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois started arriving in Shipshewana as soon as the state started lifting those restrictions. Shipshewana was seen as a safe place to visit, Riegsecker said.
“We saw a lot of those people, so our business levels weren’t terrible,” he added. “Obviously, they were down, but people can only stare at their own four walls for so long.”
Riegsecker said his staff is back to its pre-pandemic levels, and his businesses are booming. The Blue Gate Hotel is up 20% over its 2019 levels.
And ticket sales for shows at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center are up too.
“Ticket sales are crazy right now,” he explained.
Riegsecker said the pandemic turned the live music industry upside down, from the artists through the booking agencies and venues, and remains that way today. Several states are still limiting live shows, so those artists and booking agencies are looking elsewhere to perform. Riegsecker said as his staff started booking acts for this season in Shipshewana, they sometimes had access to artists who normally might not be available for a 1,500 seat venue.
“The biggest challenge has been trying to figure out what dates to put things on, what works for the artists, and what works for us,” he said. “It’s been another logistical nightmare.”
Riegsecker said the center’s calendar is almost filled for 2021, with only a few slots still open. And many of the acts coming to Shipshewana this season are some of the music industry’s biggest names, such as Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins, the Little River Band, Boz Scaggs, Three Dog Night, Marty Stuart, The Mavericks, and more.
“We run a full schedule,” he said. “We’re typically a 300-plus event venue a year. That’s a lot of shows, and we have the schedule wound up pretty tight. We’ll still add a few more events as we can, say … a half of dozen more shows this year, but we’re already really focused on 2022.”
