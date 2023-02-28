INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would have made school board races partisan like other ballot contests in Indiana has died again at the Statehouse.
Even before the measure officially died Monday, local representatives said they had reservations about introducing R's, D's and others into school elections.
A legislative committee had endorsed a bill establishing a system for voter referendums in the state’s nearly 300 school districts on whether to change from the current nonpartisan school board elections in favor of requiring candidates to declare a political party or independent status.
That bill, however, was not called for a vote in the full House before the deadline for it to win approval and advance to the Senate.
The proposal didn’t gain enough support among GOP House members, as it faced questions over whether to have school board candidates go through party primaries or only be listed by political party on the November general election ballot, said Republican House Speaker Todd Huston.
“It’s hard to find that sweet spot,” Huston said. “We didn’t quite get it this year.”
Democrats and several education groups opposed the proposed change, arguing it would further inject politics into local schools and that allowing a district-by-district decision would lead to a messy patchwork across the state and confuse voters.
Supporters, meanwhile, maintained that having candidates identified by political party would give voters more information to consider and increase transparency in what are already often politicized election races.
Other bills in recent years calling for partisan school board elections in Indiana haven’t advanced in the Republican-dominated Legislature. Those elections, however, have gained more attention across the country and in several Indiana districts as parents raised complaints over issues such as COVID-19 policies, classroom discussions of race and sexuality and the removal of offending books.
At least nine states now have some form of partisan local school board elections, advocates said.
House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, said he worried that partisan school board elections could lead to political affiliations playing a role in the hiring of teachers and principals.
“I do think people finally realize that maybe after these tough school board debates and meetings that we’ve seen there’s enough politics in there already,” GiaQuinta said. “We don’t need folks putting a ‘D’ or ‘R’ or whatever behind their name.”
The Indiana Senate’s elections committee heard testimony on a similar bill in January but did not vote on it ahead of a deadline last week for that proposal to advance.
While it is possible for lawmakers to insert school board election changes into another bill before this year’s legislative session ends in late April, Huston said “that’s pretty unlikely.”
The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. J.D. Prescott, of Union City, said he would work to build more future support for the change. He argued partisan school board races would provide “much-needed transparency” and let voters “know more about candidates’ values and opinions.”
During a town hall legislative forum at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville on Saturday, local lawmakers State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, were asked about their thoughts on the bill, with the question coming from the Central Noble High School government class.
Glick and Smaltz both expressed concerns about the measure, although Abbott said he was supportive of the choice it gave local districts to decide for themselves.
"I personally don't like partisan school board elections and I know that runs contrary to some views. I think local government is so vitally important to our communities," Glick said. "It's an entry-level position for a lot of people who are interested in politics but don't want to get into the knockdown nitty-gritty of partisan politics."
Glick said she while introducing Republican and Democrat labels into some positions are good, for the scope of what school boards are handling it didn't add much benefit.
Abbott said partisan politics have already infiltrated schools, but his support came from the bill allowing districts to choose for themselves whether they wanted to go partisan or stay non-partisan.
"The voters in the school district for itself can petition for a referendum," Abbott said. "I support that because it does give choices and options."
Smaltz said he was "not there at all" with the proposal and the school boards are much more interested in doing what's best for their students as opposed to following some partisan blueprint.
While the option for districts to choose gave some flexibility, Smaltz took issue with the bill not having a mechanism for voters to ever switch back to non-partisan races if they went partisan and then didn't like it.
That being said, Smaltz said he did have a few issues he'd like to address including school boards being allowed to fill their own vacancies if a person resigns a seat or dies in office.
"I don't think we have enough politics on school boards," Smaltz said. "I don't think we need to make it any worse."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
