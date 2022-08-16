FORT WAYNE — Since July Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is on a massive recruitment campaign to enlist 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers in just 50 days, looking for new mentors like Noble County’s Sheila and Justin Diehl.
Sheila has been a dedicated volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2002, with Justin joining her in 2011. Together, they have been matched to their Little Sister, Scarlett, since January 2012.
Based in Fort Wayne, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a local branch of the nation’s largest donation- and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Big Brothers Big Sisters believes every child has the innate ability to grow and succeed. The organization facilitates meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children in search of a mentor.
Big Brothers Big Sisters connects youth, “Littles” with adults, “Bigs” in the community through a variety of programs.
Volunteers can take on a community-based match, getting connected with a youngster and pledging to spend time with them periodically throughout the month outside of the child’s home. Bigs can take their Littles to events like local sporting events, zoo visits or even simpler things like getting together for a meal or going to the park.
Big Brothers Big Sisters also offers a “School Buddies” program, where adults can get matched with an elementary-school aged child and commit to joining them for one lunch and recess period each week during the school year. Bigs and Littles can enjoy some one-on-one time during recess doing reading, playing games or working on projects, or even head out to the playground to have an additional big friend to play with.
For the Diehls, Scarlett’s mother originally signed her up for the program in search of someone to hang out with. At the time, Scarlett was living with her mother and five younger brothers in her grandmother’s single-wide trailer, and she felt a lot of pressure to look after her younger brothers.
The match with the Diehls was a golden opportunity to get away from home and experience more of her community.
During their multi-year match, the Diehls made sure to meet up with Scarlett two to four times per month. Sometimes they went on special outings or visited new restaurants, but for Scarlett, the most valuable meeting was also the most simple — she loved getting out of her crowded, noisy home to study in the peaceful quiet of the Diehls’ house.
Naturally quiet and reserved, Scarlett grew more outgoing as time went on. The Diehls attribute that to her stint in school band, but Scarlett lays the credit at Sheila’s and Justin’s feet.
“They have helped me break away from my shyness,” she said.
When Scarlett moved on to college, Sheila and Justin were there for her, cheering her on and offering a quiet place to study and relax when she was stressed. The Diehls helped Scarlett register for new classes each semester, file her FAFSA and taxes and open her own bank account. Beyond school, they’ve helped Scarlett explore career options by bringing her along to work. There she received first-hand experience of Justin’s life as a preschool teacher and Sheila’s work as an auditor.
Through it all, their bond stayed strong. For the Diehls as well as Scarlett, this match has been life-changing.
“We’re proud to be Bigs,” said Sheila. “And we’re proud of the young adult Scarlett has become.”
To become a volunteer or donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters, email Nate Hoeffel at nate.hoeffel@bbbsnei.org or visit bbbsnei.org.
