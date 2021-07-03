Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, June 25, through Thursday, according to jail records.
Arthur Prater, 44, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested Friday, June 25, by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Prater was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in Whitley County.
Kyle Green, 35, of the 2200 block of 17th Streett Northeast, Canton, Ohio, was booked Friday, June 25, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Lewis, 22, of the 200 block of Memorial Drive, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Friday, June 25, to serve a sentence relating to original charges of driving while suspended and battery.
Rodolfo Pinea-Carmona, 31, of the 900 block of Mervin Street, Goshen, was booked Friday, June 25, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Christopher Cross, 27, of the 500 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-controlled substance. Cross posted bond and was released Saturday.
Travis Hochstetler, 48, of the 7300 block of South C.R. 700W, Topeka, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
John Bradley, 36, of the 7299 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on charges of violation of community corrections relating to original charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Stanley Myers Sr., 73, of the 6200 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.
Ahsaas Singh, 26, of the 53300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Middlebury, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Singh posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Ronnie Bolen, 66, of hte 7000 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of assisting a criminal.
Kelly Martin, 53, of the 7200 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of burglary and theft.
Christian Mansfield, 41, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbia City, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of criminal mischief. Mansfield was released Wednesday on his own recognizance.
Tanner Humes, 42, of the 100 block of West C.R. 625S, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Humes posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Stacy Atsaphanthong, 34, of he Travel Inn in Howe, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
George Harting, 60, of the 2200 block of South Main Street, Elkhart, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of two counts of resisting law enforcement, being a habitual traffic law violator, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.