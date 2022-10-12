ALBION — Getting emergency help where it’s needed more quickly.
The Noble County Commissioners OK’d a proposal presented by E-911 Director Shellie Coney which could reduce emergency response times for law enforcement.
Coney received permission to use $8,332.67 to implement a “Live 911” system which will allow police officers to immediately tap into 911 calls.
The bulk of the cost is in software licensing fees, but a connector will also need to be installed on the mobile data terminals installed in police cars.
For that initial fee, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department will receive licenses for up to five officers to be signed into the program, which will connect them directly to the 911 calls through their MDTs.
The licenses will allow the licenses to be transferred from first-shift road units to second-shift officers.
According to Coney, an officer who listens to a 911 caller can be enroute much more quickly. By the time a dispatcher takes all of the pertinent information, it can take minutes before the first police unit is notified via radio.
Under the new system, officers can be on their way to the emergency while other pertinent information is being obtained. Officers can get a first-hand account of what may be going on at a location without having to wait for dispatchers to relay the information.
The computer function only allows the officers to listen to the call. They can not communicate directly with the caller.
“They don’t have the ability to talk, just listen,” Coney said.
She added that Noble County Sheriff Max Weber is “on board with it.”
“I can definitely see the advantage to this,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “It would be a tremendous asset.”
There are only three other dispatch centers currently using the technology in the state of Indiana, Coney said.
The cost moving forward would be $6,000 annually.
Coney said she contacted Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer about the program. Shearer said he wanted to see how well the system worked before agreeing to purchase licenses, which run $900 per license per year.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the Commissioners said no to some Hoosier Hysteria because of liability issues.
A basketball court has been set up on a county-owned right-of-way in the Cobblestone Subdivision.
According to Cobblestone resident Deb Uhl, the placement of the court, adjacent to a busy thoroughfare, where speeding drivers is already an issue, presents a hazard.
“We can prevent an accident from happening,” Uhl said in pleading for the court’s removal.
The court is located on Manchester Way, a platted road that has never been developed, but is owned by Noble County. A roughly 10-15-foot approach has been laid in concrete, but the rest of the road is undeveloped.
According to Uhl, bouncing basketballs from play at the makeshift court have led to youngsters running into the road Manchester Way T’s into.
Leatherman asked Uhl if the homeowners association at Cobblestone had considered installing a court on property it owns. Uhl said she did not believe so.
One option would be for an adjacent property owner to ask the commissioners to vacate the road. In such instances, the property is normally split between the adjacent property owners.
Once privately owned, a court could be allowed.
But since the court currently sits on county property, county attorney Dennis Graft said the request to keep the court should be denied due to liability concerns.
“I wouldn’t recommend that we do anything but say ‘no,’” Graft said.
The commissioners voted to send a letter to the person who owns the basketball goal to have it removed out of county-owned land.
The commissioners also received an update on sound-dampening equipment which could be installed in the entrance way to the new county annex.
The cost of the project, which would involve 2-feet-by-2-feet and 2-feet-by-4-feet sections of recycled plastic from milk jugs, would be in the neighborhood of $27,000.
Commission Anita Hess asked Smith to bring a sample of the material to a future meeting so the commissioners would know what it would look like.
