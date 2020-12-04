KENDALLVILLE — It’s official — Kendallville’s Economic Improvement District is back.
It’s the latest upswing in a two-year saga that was the downtown taxing district temporarily dry up only to return.
Starting next year, downtown business owners will again be paying a voluntarily tax to help support the Main Street corridor and its sidestreets, with the money going toward snow removal, decorations, promotions and other uses.
On Tuesday, Kendallville City Council members approved an ordinance re-establishing the Economic Improvement District for the next 10 years and authorizing taxes to be drawn from the downtown property owners, expected to raise slightly over $20,000 per year.
It’s a revival of the district after it’s been without tax revenue for the last two years after that authority lapsed and the board has been working in a functional capacity to get it back online since.
Back in 2018, EID leadership failed to wrangle enough votes from downtown businesses to renew the district’s taxing authority. The process required 60% of affected business owners to vote to continue the district and its voluntary tax.
In fall 2018, of the 63 property owners only 22 had responded to the balloting process and only eight of those had voted in favor of continuing it, far below the needed threshold.
That caused the EID to lose its ability to raise taxes in 2019 and beyond.
Despite the district not receiving re-authorization, business owners and city leaders OK’d the district board to continue operating in an acting capacity and utilize funds on hand to continue the EID’s services — mainly and most notably snow removal from downtown sidewalks — in the interim.
With new board leadership in 2019, the EID organized and made a second attempt at reauthorizing the district and it’s .3 cent per $100 assessed value tax.
After a balloting procedure in fall, the EID narrowly got enough votes to continue — 35 of the 58 eligible owners who owned 66 buildings. Three people voted no and the other 20 simply did not return ballots.
As the vote was completed in November, it left no time in the year for the EID to get the tax reinstated via the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, meaning the EID carried through 2020 also with no new revenue.
That’s now been remedied, with the district alive, reauthorized and ready to start drawing taxes again next year.
The re-establishment ordinance approved by the Kendallville City Council details the main role of the EID in Kendallville, defining its primary purposes as snow removal, weed control, pigeon control, appropriate street decorations, flower/tree maintenance, security, maintenance of downtown electrical and promotions.
The EID board must consist of at least five but no more than nine property owners or business operators from within the district and each will serve one-year terms, with property owners electing their own board each year.
The new ordinance states the EID will remain in operation for 10 years and, in the future, re-establishment can be approved via 50% of building owners OKing the extension.
The EID submitted its 2021 budget of $34,500 total — it won’t get new taxes until the spring tax draw which usually disburses about June — which includes $10,000 for snow removal, $1,500 for weed control, $7,500 for flowers and landscaping, $5,000 for street decorations, $2,000 for promotions, $6,000 for business recruitment, $1,500 for administrative and legal expenses and $1,000 for general maintenance.
