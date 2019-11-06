LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Board approved a new agreement with the school system’s teachers organization Monday night at a meeting at the intermediate school. The board members approved the 2019-2020 collective bargaining agreement between Lakeland School Corporation and the Lakeland Education Association.
The board held a public hearing inviting members of the audience to speak about the new agreement, but no one spoke up.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said the major point of discussion this year between the school system and its teachers was how to share the cost of insurance. Merkel said the school system agreed to split the cost of insurance with the teachers, each paid 50 percent of the cost. Before this new agreement, the school system paid a flat fee toward the cost of teacher insurance, and teachers were required to pick up the remaining balance. As insurance rates changed, the agreement became a larger point of contention with the teachers, she explained.
The new agreement goes into effect immediately.
