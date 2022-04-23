ALBION — The Albion Town Council is scheduled to consider the purchase of a new street sweeper when it meets in regular session next Tuesday.
There’s some cost to keeping things clean.
At its April 12 meeting, the council was going to consider using TIF funds to purchase a newer street sweeper. But after town officials discussed the matter with the State Board of Accounts, it was decided it should find another funding source.
The council did open three quotes for sweepers. The lowest was in the $100,000 range, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie. And that was for a used model.
A new street sweeper? That came in at $250,000.
The council will likely go with something a little less expensive than that quarter million dollar figure.
The federal government could be picking up a good chunk of the tab.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes a proposed list of the two items it plans on spending its $530,000 in American Rescue Plan money. The bulk of the money — $472,000 — is recommended to be spent on its lagoon aeration project. The remaining $64,000 will be earmarked — according to the agenda — toward the purchase of a street sweeper.
According to Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller, the current sweepe is a 1997 model. At 25 years, it is showing its age.
“It’s just old and worn out,” Miller said. “It’s time to update.”
Miller said it had reached a point that it was becoming more and more costly to maintain.
Having a workable street sweeper is a luxury for a town Albion’s size, Miller said. But it’s not just valuable for freshening the appearance of the streets.
The street sweeper has three separate areas which suck up the dirt, dust, gravel and grime.
“It picks everything up,” Miller said.
That just doesn’t make the roads look nicer. It also means that that gravel, dirt, dust and grime don’t make it into the town’s storm water drain system, which goes along way to keeping those drains from getting clogged. Clogged drains can lead to flooding.
The town’s current unit has a top speed of around 25 mph when it is going from one location to the next. When it’s doing its sweeping? It’s in the 5-7 mph range.
The sweeper gets a lot of use during leaf pick-up season. Miller said it is helpful in picking up the refuse left behind. It is also used to clean up the small particles left behind by automobile crashes.
Miller said he likes to have the town’s streets cleaned once a month, but would prefer once every three weeks.
“I’m a clean freak,” Miller said. “I like a clean gutter line. I like clean streets.”
A street sweeper may be in the offing for the town, but it’s already agreed to pay a chunk of money to work on its skyline. During the April 12 meeting, the council approved $20,500 quote to remove two trees and to trim approximately 60 trees in the area of Oak, York and Hazel streets.
“It’s quite a bit of trimming,” Miller said.
The tree workers will have to wait for good weather to go about their business. Miller knows what that’s like.
It’s been a very wet spring.
“It’s set us back a little bit,” Miller said. “It’s delayed us on temporary patching.”
But he managed to stay philosophic.
“It’s like playing poker,” he said. “You play with that hand that was dealt you. There’s nothing we can do about it.”
