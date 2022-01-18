ALBION — After closing Central Noble Jr./Sr.High School on Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases, the school will reopen on today after remaining closed and switching to virtual learning on Monday due to continued cases among students and staff.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said the school was still receiving test results from students and staff this morning, which led them to keep the school closed on Monday.
“We had enough staff out that it was difficult for us to have enough people in school,” he said.
This comes as other local schools such as East Noble and Lakeland have recently closed their building and went virtual temporarily due to not having enough staff available to teach in-person along with many students being quarantined.
He said a significant number of people from the school will be coming out of quarantine and will be able to return on Tuesday.
“We believe looking at the data that this will cycle through different communities in the area and we will have to wait for it to pass,” he said.
Central Noble is looking to potentially change its COVID-19 protocols in response to the Omicron variant. He said they are working with the county health department to see what will be feasible.
“We will see what they are going to allow us to do and what they believe are the best solutions,” he said.
