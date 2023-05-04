KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s first-ever skate night will bring some new family fun to Main Street this weekend, as family can come down, grab a pair of skates and enjoy wheeling around in the downtown.
Saturday’s skate event is the first of three local groups are scheduled to host this summer — so far — and brings a new opportunity to Main.
Historic Downtown Kendallville picked up dozens of pairs of roller skates ranging from size J10 for pre-school aged kids up through adult size 8 (but the event is aimed at youth so parents with small feet, take note). And we’re not talking just those boring brown rentals you get at the roller rink — Kendallville’s skates comes in several different colors and styles so skaters can pick something fun that suits them.
“Everything is going to be pretty cheap, with all the proceeds going toward themed bike racks for down on Main Street because we don’t really have a bike rack on Main Street,” said Ryan Norden of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, which is hosting the inaugural skate party.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy cotton candy, snow cones, grilled food provided by the Kendallville Kiwanis Club and other eats at the pocket park and along Rush Street.
“We’re going to have some carnival games with tickets and little prizes and things,” Norden said. “We’re kind of the trial. We’ll see how it goes, what they need to do better.
“It should be really nice. Main Street is smooth,” he added.
MYAC is the first group to host a skate night, although there’s will technically be more of a skate afternoon, running from noon to 3 p.m.
Future skate nights will be hosted by Common Grace on Saturday, June 10 from 5-8 p.m. and another run by Life & Family Services on Saturday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m.
Historic Downtown Kendallville owns the skates and they’re open to rent by other organizations that might want to host their own skate event downtown.
Skaters may want to consider wearing some protective gear in case of wipeouts on the pavement that can lead to scraped knees or hands, and Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said they’ll have Band-Aids and some first aid items in case of any ouchies. Parents will also have to sign off on a waiver when renting skates.
Skaters will also have to keep on the street, as Kendallville has an ordinance that bans bicycles, roller skates and skateboards on sidewalks in the downtown, so keep the wheels on the blacktop.
Main Street will be closed and available for skating between William and Rush Streets, as well as West Rush Street between City Hall and the pocket park for the event.
