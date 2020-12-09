KENDALLVILLE — Lights and sirens blaring a line of police vehicles from around the county made their way to Walmart Tuesday evening.
Each of the vehicles featured a special ride-along partner.
Officers from area departments took part in the annual Shop With a Cop event, which allows officers to Christmas shop with area children.
Each officer was paired with a child from their coverage area. The two had a designated amount to spend on whatever they wanted. Children were encouraged to shop for toys, a new pair of clothes and holiday gift for other members of the family.
The children also received a gift certificate for a pizza from Pizza Hut and a gift certificate from Raber’s Discount Grocery in Wolcottville.
This year 19 children had the opportunity to shop with officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department, Rome City Marshall’s Office, Ligonier Police Department, Cromwell Police Department, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officer and others.
