Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Austin J. Anderson, 25, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony; battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Anderson was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Anderson was held without bond.
Mark T. Boger Jr., 19, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on warrants charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony; and a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Boger was held without bond.
Cassandra E. Cantrell, 42, of the 9200 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Zachary R. Coburn, 26, of the 5500 block of North S.R. 23, Grovertown, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Coburn was held on $2,500 bond.
Kanan T. Flynn, 21, of the 10400 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Flynn was held on $2,500 bond.
Monica Johnson, 45, of the 200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jay J. King, 32, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was booked at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mallorie K. Minnick, 31, of the 300 block of Mill Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Minnick was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles S. Peterson 38, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspensio within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Peterson was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua A. Wesley, 34, of the Westville Correctional Facility, Westville, was booked at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
