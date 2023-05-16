Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan E. Gibbs, 26, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charing a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gibbs was held on $10,000 bond.
Brody Jordan, 29, of the 1000 block of South 16th Street, Goshen, was booked at 3:27 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Donald B. Pilant, 52, of the 600 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant and a charge of domestic battery-simple assault. Pilant was held without bond.
Kendall D. Robertson, 23, of the 1800 block of Eileen Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Robertson was held without bond.
Kevin R. Robinson, 48, of the 700 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Robinson was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan R. Arevalo, 47, of the 5200 block of North Blue Lake Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 6:32 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Arevalo was held on $2,500 bond.
Eric Carrillo, 20, of the 200 block of Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Carrillo was held without bond.
Diana G. Hernandez, 25, of the 3000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Hernandez was held without bond.
Ezequiel Landeros, 30, of the 4000 block of North Sparta Lake Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Landeros was released on his own recognizance.
Cain M. Slone, 31, of the 8100 block of East C.R. 750S, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor and unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held without bond.
Jack F. Wonderly, 65, of the 900 block of East C.R. 550N, Albion, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brent A. Chester, 39, of the 1900 block of North Long Lake Road, Albion, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Chester was held on $2,500 bond.
Michelle A. Gibson, 56, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Gibson was held without bond.
Haley C. Hagenbuch, 30, of the 9800 block of North C.R. 400W, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 3 felony. Hagenbuch was held without bond.
Lucanus R. Hardesty, 31, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Hardesty was held without bond.
Frank A. Ulbright, 68, of the 13700 block of C.R. 400S, Parker City, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ulbright was held on $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.