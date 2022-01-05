Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Jan. 3, according to jail records.
James Miller, 33, of the 400 block of North C.R. 450E, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, by LaGrange County police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Zachary Brown, 33, of the 200 block of South C.R. 460E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, by LaGrange County police on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
Mario Mendoza, 37, of the 4000 block of Bonefield Plaza, South Bend, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
Jerry Melchi, 40, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was booked at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Cody McCoy, 26, of the 22400 block of Airline Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Brandon Sincler, 18, of the 4100 block of Core Street, Woodburn, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, by LaGrange County police on charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct.
Harold Bruce, 54, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Anthony Goddard, 33, of the 20300 block of State Highway M, Cassville, Missouri, was booked at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, to serve a sentence on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Gilbert Moralez, 33, of the 4400 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was booked at 5:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, to serve a sentence relating to a charge of public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Sanford, 47, of the 11300 block of Riverside Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Nathaniel Lesher, 22, of the 1500 block of West Ozark, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Jackson, 24, of the 10600 block of Stream Edge Drive, Laurel, Maryland, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Merlin Schlabach, 49, of the 13200 block of C.R. 22, Middlebury, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, by LaGrange County police on a charge of child molest, a Level 4 felony.
Bryan Moscoso, 29, of the 2200 block of North Harding Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dalton Wetzel, 24, of the 1100 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Lillian Schaeffer, 23, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 700E, Howe, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, by LaGrange County police on warrants relating to two Level 2 felonies. No further charging information provided.
Delmer Gayheart, 51, of the 00 block est C.R. 850N, Howe, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of burglary and resisting law enforcement.
Jonathon Collins, 42, of the 500 block of Myrtle Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Geoffery Cosburn, 48, of the 3300 block of Plaza Court, Elkhart, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Autumn Long, 33, no address providing, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a warrant relating to an original charge of criminal mischief, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amber Converse, 29, o the 00 block of East Montgomery Street, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Meek, 35, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, Angola, was booked at 11:47 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Andrew Johnson, 59, of the 10300 block of James Street, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated. Johnson posted bond and was released Monday.
Shaylah Gebbink, 25, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
