Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12, according to jail records.
Nathanial Klinesmith, 30, of the 200 block of Lightning Hills Boulevard, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Scotty Day, 34, of the 0700 block of C.R. 23, Ashley, was booked Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Randy Eaton, 59, of the 4900 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
Andrew Eaton, 27, of the 4900 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
Jerry Middleton, 28, of the 400 block of East C.R. 500N. was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of driving while suspended, false informing, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Trent Cunningham, 30, of the 8100 block of Sunny Hill Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to original charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.
Christepher Getz, 38, of the 3600 block of North C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an orignal charge of battery.
Tracy Ramza, 29, homeless, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia. Ramza posted bond Wednesday and was released.
Cody Fugate, 34, of the 500 block of East Wabash, Wolcottville, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of theft.
Eduardo Lopez, 23, of the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue, Hammond, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended. Lopez posted bond Thursday and was released.
Jason Ragsdale, 39, of the 400 block of North Street, Shipshewana, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a probation violation.
Sachary Griffin, 31, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 750N, Howe, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine an possession of paraphernalia. Griffin posted bond Thursday and was released.
Levi Mast, 20, of the 900 block of North C.R. 740W, Shipshewana, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Kyla Slabach, 23, of the 00 West block of C.R. 575N, Howe, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
