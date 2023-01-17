ALBION — The long arm of the law got key assists from the vigilant eyes of a pair of neighbors in arresting a burglary suspect in rural Noble County Monday afternoon.
Noble County police arrested Donald E. Winebrenner Jr., 25, of the 300 block of East North Street, Larwill, and booked him into the Noble County Jail on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Level 5 felonies carry a sentencing range upon conviction of 1-6 years in prison.
Deputy Shafter Baker interviewed Winebrenner at the jail, and Winebrenner allegedly confessed to the crime, according to court documents filed in the case.
Police might not have caught him if it weren’t for a pair of vigilant neighbors.
“The neighbors paying attention really, really helped,” Noble County Deputy Johnny Richie said.
Police were called 2:52 p.m. Monday to a home on C.R. 1200W, west of Cromwell, after a neighbor reported having trail camera photos of someone attempting to enter a garage.
County police had been called to the residence on Sunday to investigate a burglary try that was also reported by the neighbor. The home owners weren’t home on either date.
The neighbor set up a trail camera Sunday after boarding up a window that had been broken into. The trail cam was connected to the neighbor’s cell phone.
The trail camera sent a notification to the neighbor’s phone on Monday afternoon showing someone attempting to break through the boarded up window. Through the trail cam photos, the neighbor was able to provide a good description of the suspect, who wore distinctive clothing, Richie said.
Another neighbor, meanwhile, had spotted a suspicious vehicle in the C.R. 1200W driveway and followed it at a safe distance as it left, Richie said.
That neighbor also called police, updating authorities on the vehicle’s location as law enforcement converged on the area.
The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of S.R. 5 and U.S. 30 by Whitley County police, and Winebrenner was detained at 3:26 p.m.
Noble County Deputies Shane Coney and Chase Gibson took Winebrenner into custody. The clothing Winebrenner was wearing when detained by police matched the photos provided by the trail camera.
Gibson could allegedly see items that had been taken from the garage in plain view in the vehicle. The car was impounded. As of Tuesday at noon, authorities were waiting for a warrant so they could search the vehicle.
