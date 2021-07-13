ALBION — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management won’t let Noble County officially close its old landfill because the water leaching from the waste buried there contains toxic chemicals, including ammonia.
After years of of trying to figure out what to do with the contaminated leachate that comes to the surface with the water, the Noble County Commissioners Monday moved closer to a solution that would take a different approach.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the commissioners got a cost proposal from Applied Natural Sciences Inc., a company that has had success controlling leachate by strategically planting trees that soak up the water, eliminating the carrying agent that moves the contaminants to the surface.
Tree Well’s proposal involves planting 47 trees at the landfill. Those 47 trees would come from three varieties — American sycamore, Sioux land poplars and weeping willows.
The cost install those 47 trees in specially designed wells would be $200,505.
The company also proposed a contract to provide oversight on the project to the tune of $43,620 over a three-year period.
In March, commissioners approved $20,600 for an initial study by Applied Natural Sciences Inc., which uses phytoremediation. At its most basic form, phytoremediation involves the planting of trees where groundwater is collecting. The trees soak up the groundwater and the chemicals.
Applied Natural Sciences Inc. has been engineering phytoremediation since 1988.
Among options discussed earlier were funneling all of the leachate to a new wetland the county would construct or putting on a full-time employee to pump out the leachate and apply it to county owned land. Both of those options were cost-prohibitive.
“This way — long term — was the cheapest way to go,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
For years, the commissioners have been budgeting $100,000 annually to address its landfill issues.
Wilcox Environmental Services, the county’s liaison with IDEM, told Leatherman recently that the state regulatory agency was excited about Noble County pursuing the phytoremediation option.
“IDEM is very favorable going that route to control our leachate,” Leatherman said.
Before the county could officially consider its contract with Applied Natural Sciences it must receive an official letter from IDEM giving its approval of the proposal.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The Commissioners approved spending $17,468.50 to repair a grinder that deals with waste leaving the west side of the Noble County Jail.
On June 3, a primary sewer line which runs along Weber Road in Albion became completely clogged. The day before, Albion had to take its vactor truck in for repairs. Normally, the vactor truck would be used to fix such a situation.
Forker contacted the city of Kendallville Wastewater Department and within an hour that city had its vactor truck and a crew in route. The problem was soon fixed.
By fixing the grinder, approximately half of the waste which leaves the jail would be ground into materials which would not clog sewer lines or lift stations. In the Weber Road situation, one of the recovered items was a jumpsuit from the jail that had been flushed.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department maintenance chief Brad Rollins told the commissioners that to completely solve the problem, a second grinder would have to be installed on the south side of the jail. There are three sewer lines which leave the jail to the south, and the thought would be to install a grinder at some point after those three have joined together.
“This will fix half of the problem coming out,” Rollins said.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith announced that the intersection of Baseline Road and C.R. 600E would be closed beginning July 19 as a large hill is lowered to help improve sight lines at the intersection. The intersection will be closed for a minimum of two months.
• With some contract language removed or altered, the commissioners entered into a contract with Nexus to provide special audits on properties that have seen a significant difference in real property tax assessments from last year.
Approximately 22 parcels have requested relief due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nexus will go over each of these requests to determine if the new assessment figures provided by the company are accurate. Two additional parcels have reported significant reduction in their real property, which involves equipment. Those parcels would also be studied by Nexus.
According to terms of the contract, Nexus would be paid no more than two-thirds of the value of the additional taxes recouped through the audit process. If the audits don’t produce any additional revenue for Noble County, the company would not be paid at all.
