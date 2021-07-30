KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center is a miracle of energy efficiency and a window into the future of energy in the 21{sup}st{/sup} century.
An eight-member panel discussed the CLC’s solar energy project Wednesday evening at an educational summit attended by about 25 people. They also fielded questions about what is coming with increased interest in solar arrays.
A 10-15-minute video, created by teenager Emma Leedy, explained the CLC’s strategies of using solar panels, new windows, LED lighting and a modern boiler system to increase energy efficiency in the century-old, former school building that it inhabits on the corner of Diamond and Riley streets.
The video said the CLC’s 1,218 solar panels were installed on the roof and activated April 15, 2020. The panels generate enough power to run 50 homes for one year. The panels generate enough power when the sun is shining in the summer to build energy credits on the center’s electric bill that can be used in the winter to offset the increased cost.
The single-pane old windows gave way to 219 energy efficient, aesthetically pleasing new windows that increase efficiency by reducing heat transfer through the glass. The new windows are double paned with insulating argon gas between the glass panes. Coatings on the windows reduce the damaging effects of ultraviolet light and take advantage of the natural light built into the building.
The learning center took aim at the many fluorescent light fixtures all over the building, replacing them with LED light fixtures. The fluorescent lights have a cheaper, upfront cost for installation, but waste light and heat energy over the life of the bulbs. Fluorescent light cannot mimic natural light, either.
The new LED bulbs are expensive, but are more efficient and cost less in the long run. The LED bulbs can emit light in a 180-degree arc, have no flicker or buzz noise, and have no harmful gases inside that would make them a danger if broken.
The LED lighting also has smart technology sensors that can automatically turn lights off when the room is vacant or light isn’t needed, reducing energy waste.
Three modern, high-efficiency gas boilers replaced the old boiler system, in place for more than 40 years. The old boilers were 30% efficient, but the new boilers boosted efficiency to a dramatic 97.1%. Modern technology allows the boiler system to balance the heating for different areas of the building to make all area of the building comfortable.
Panelists from utilities, local companies and county government were on hand to discuss how their utility companies are using solar panels for electricity generation. Panelists included Scott Butler of Wible Lumber, South Milford; Bruce Griffey of Indiana Michigan Power-AEP; Eric Hesher of Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla; Teresa Tackett, Noble County planner; George Bennett, Noble County Council member and president of the county plan commission; Ron Raypole, the CEO of Noble REMC and Adam Taulbee, maintenance director of The Community Learning Center.
Audience members asked questions about solar array installation, battery storage, the structure of the panels themselves, and what the future effects of more energy demands by a growing population will be.
“How will you make the place inhabitable for future generations?” asked a young member of the audience.
Noble County planner Theresa Tackett said county officials are working on a policy that addresses issues with solar panel installations such as size of the array, noxious weeds, buffers and zoning for land use.
“We’re trying to find a balance between the small property owners living next to a large field” where an adjacent farmer may want to install acres of solar panels, Tackett said
Noble county council member George Bennett said the “greatest intensity” of the solar panel issue had to do with the mixed land us of residences in areas zoned for agricultural use. The county has always permitted it.”
Tackett said zoning for multiple uses of the land occupied by solar arrays may be one way to address issues. She said solar installations may be taller from the ground in future, allowing the land underneath the panels to be used for other things such a pollinator or wildflower gardens, or pasture for livestock.
Ron Raypole, CEO of local electric cooperative Noble REMC, offered a consumer warning for electric customers. He said scammers are already calling utility customers with promises they can’t fulfill, often pushing to make a deal over the phone.
“If you are a customer, use caution on what companies are selling,” Raypole said. “Consult your local utility for answers.”
