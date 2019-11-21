ALBION — Noble County Suicide Prevention coalition is partnering with Parkview Health and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to observe International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday.
Anyone affected by suicide loss is invited to gather at 10 a.m. in the Cole Room at the Noble County Public Library, 813 E. Main St. The schedule includes a meet-and-greet, welcome, art activity, an educational video and reflections, lunch, and a closing ceremony. The event ends by 1 p.m.
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people who are affected by suicide loss gather around the world at events in the local communities for support and to access resources. The day’s goals are to educate, to offer an opportunity to share experiences, and to help suicide loss survivors to commemorate their loved ones in a meaningful way.
Mary Lehman of Parkview Health said the day is meant to educate survivors of suicide loss on resources to help them and remind them that they are not alone in their loss.
“Many survivors may need help mentally to cope,” Lehman said. “Representatives from Northeastern Center and the Bowen Center will be here with information on how to intervene if someone is having suicidal thoughts.”
Lehman said survivors of suicide loss are themselves at a higher risk for suicide. She said the feelings of guilt can be overwhelming, and the trauma of suicide is added to the normal stages of grieving.
Those who attend will make a holiday ornament during the art activity, and may share their stories of survival during the closing ceremony. Survivors will then take the ornaments home.
A 15-minute video from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will tell the story of one family’s hope and healing after a suicide touched them.
Anyone who is a survivor of suicide loss is welcome to attend the free event. There is no advance registration.
For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, go to afsp.org/SurvivorDay.
