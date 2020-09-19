LAGRANGE — The Farm Place is getting ready to kick off a new building phase at its property just north of LaGrange. To help offset the cost of that construction, the organization has launched a new fundraising project.
Starting today, the organization’s board members will be selling tickets for a King’s BBQ chicken dinner. Those tickets will be on sale now through Sept. 24. Each ticket can be redeemed for a meal which includes BBQ chicken, chips, a bottle of water and a cookie. Cost of a minimum donation is $10.
A list board members can be found at FarmPlace.org/about-us/board-of-directors. Dinners must be picked up on Friday, Sept. 25 at the LaGrange County Courthouse. Pre-sale meals must be picked up by 1 p.m.
Established in 2017, The Farm Place provides a home leased to a licensed foster care family, to be used for urgent care for children in a 10-acre farm setting, using animal companionship in a safe, nurturing, and restorative place. The Farm property is located just off a S.R. 9 just north of LaGrange.
For more information about The Farm, or details about the program, visit FarmPlace.org.
