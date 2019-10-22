WOLCOTTVILLE — For more than two years now, Daniel and Anna Kragt have been diligently working on saving a bit of Wolcottville’s history, the George Wolcott House.
Piece by piece, bit by bit, the Kragts, helped by an army of craftsmen, have brought back from near-death the home once lived in by George Wolcott, the founder of Wolcottville.
While far from being ready to be called a home, the Wolcott House is ready to face its nearly 190th Indiana winter. Much work still remains before it can be called complete. But the Kragts, happy with the results so far, decided to throw open their project house’s front door in early October and allow friends, guests, and the members of a local genealogy organization to walk through the Wolcott House and see the progress the Kragts have made.
Built by Wolcottville’s founder, the home was built sometime in the mid-1830s using timber Wolcott milled from near his homestead. In its time, the house was an elegant home, befitting a man of success and wealth.
But time has taken its toll on the once-elegant Greek-revival-style home and it fell into disrepair.
Empty for the last 25 years, the Wolcott House started to fall apart. Its roof leaked, its kitchen had collapsed and the water that poured into the home each time it rained was slowly destroying the building’s floors.
Talk around town was that it was time to knock down the old historic home.
That’s when LaGrange County native, the late Rex Fisher, and George-Wolcott-descendant Tim Hudson of Kalamazoo, Michigan, joined forces and worked to save the home. The pair first started to raise money to try to purchase the home back from the bank which held a loan on the property. Eventually, they caught the attention of the LaGrange County Community Foundation, which agreed to help.
They’d also caught the eye of Indiana Landmarks, a state organization dedicated to protecting and preserving Indiana landmarks like the Wolcott House. Landmarks agreed to put a new roof on the old building to stop the rain from causing any additional damage. Landmarks then started working to find the home a new owner.
Landmarks’ Northern District Director Todd Ziegler reached out and contacted the editor of This Old House magazine, which agreed to feature the home in that publication.
Daniel Kragt, an Elkhart County physician, just so happened to read that copy of This Old House magazine and saw the LaGrange County home was up for sale, only a short drive away from his Elkhart County home. So, he and his wife Anna purchased the home and started saving and restoring the historic house.
It didn’t take Kragt long to realize that historic homes don’t always provide the usable square footage needed in a modern home and to make the Wolcott House work, he would need to add a little more living space.
But not wanting to change the Wolcott’s House’s footprint, Kragt did the next best thing. He found another historic old home, the Yale House, built in New England in the 1760s, dismantled and sitting inside two semi-trailers for the past five years, just waiting for a new owner.
The Kragts brought that old house and bought the home back to Wolcottville. Craftsmen reassembled that house and placed it on a brand new foundation Kragt had built right next to the Wolcott House. He then created a period-looking breezeway of sorts to connect the two old houses together.
For Hudson, who’s spent hours helping the Kragts paint antique window trim, knowing his great-great-great-grandfather’s house has at last been saved leaves him almost speechless.
“It’s so hard to put into words,” he said. “You know how I wanted to save this house before we even thought it could be done.”
The Kragts have been careful to preserve as much of the home’s original detail as possible, including many panes of hand-rolled glass that were original to the home. To stand in the home’s main room and look out through a windowpane his great-great-great grandfather surely must have also looked out thrills Hudson.
“You can see the passion Dan and Anne have put into this house,” he said. “They’ve done all the right things, its all quality work. They’re keeping the original character, and doing in a way that you’ll always be able to see how the structure was built. It is amazing.”
By saving the house, Hudson said it brings his genealogical research to life.
“I know that George and Margaret aren’t going to sit down here with us tonight, but you can’t get any closer to them than we are right now,” he said.
More than 20 people toured the home. For Daniel Kragt, letting others see the house made all his work worthwhile.
“This has been a real labor of love. The more time you put into it, the more you love it. You know all the nooks and crannies of how its put together,” Kragt said. “You really do appreciate it all the more you work on a place like this.”
Kragt said piecing the two houses together so seamlessly was nothing short of a miracle. The beams he found to carry the load of the breezeway structure and hold the two homes together came out of an old barn, not a modern lumberyard.
Kragt laughs when asked how long it will take to finish rebuilding the home.
“I don’t know,” he said, “I simply don’t know. That’s part of what takes the pressure off me because I don’t have a timeline. That really does help me not to be stressed out.”
The end goal is to build a home the pair can move into, which wasn’t Kragt’s plan when he and his wife first bought the home.
“The more we put into it the more we’re interested in living here,” Kragt added.
