KENDALLVILLE — As city leaders advance a plan to expand and create a new tax-increment financing district, discussion about a name and possibly more properties was the focus of Wednesday's meeting.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is in the process of expanding the city's TIF districts, which capture tax revenue on increases in property value and sets it aside to be used for development.
The plan, as proposed, would expand the areas that the city could spend TIF dollars all along to U.S. 6 corridor, while connecting the city's two current districts, allowing money to be intermingled.
Currently Kendallville has a Downtown TIF, which generates about $121,000 per year, and its Eastside TIF, which is more lucrative at $410,500 per year. In late January, commission members met to begin picking property for a third TIF district in order to create a new revenue stream for the future.
On Wednesday, commission members asked what to name the new TIF district, since it can't be easily summarized like the other two because the properties that would be included are spread out in areas along U.S. 6 and also south of downtown.
Commission members liked the idea of naming the district after it's future sunset date instead of a generic name.
"That keeps the sunset in everyone's mind when you hear it every time," board member Loren Allen said.
The Downtown TIF expires in 2025, while the Eastside TIF runs until 2033. At that time, all of the value and tax revenue is released and distributed to local governments as normal instead of held by the redevelopment commission.
Previously TIF districts could run for up to 30 years. That changed after 2008 to 25 years and changed again in 2010 to 25 years after the first debt is incurred.
What the sunset date is will depend on when the city completes the process of creating the new district and how it will be used.
After that, President Lance Harman also asked board members to consider whether there were any properties in the two existing TIFs that they'd like to add to the new TIF.
Although those don't sunset until later, Harman said they could be pulled out now and started in the new TIF. Doing so, however, would reset their baseline value, so any income being collected from them now would be lost.
"Ideally it's a bare-land property or a building that's sitting empty," Harman said. "It would start all over."
Board member Kristen Johnson suggested buildings like the ex-Modern Printing building — which she noted she owns so there is a conflict of interest — or something like the former Rudy's bar and grill building that may sell and redevelop soon.
Commission members, however, didn't have any properties jumping to the forefront and because the values would reset, instead decided that maybe in the future when the Downtown TIF expires, they would have to decide then whether to re-establish some or all of the downtown district.
"In four years we could sit and do the whole list of what's downtown," Harman said.
Other than that, board members briefly discussed whether there were any properties they might intend to purchase, a declaration they need to make as they expand their TIF district.
At this time, the board didn't identify any properties it might want to buy.
In other business, the board also approved a 50/50 facade grant for Young's Family Funeral Home, which is planning $6,141.35 in exterior work.
Board members unanimously approved the grant for the funeral home.
