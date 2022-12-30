LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners wrapped up a lot of loose ends and cleared up pending business in their annual last meeting of the year Thursday morning.
The commissioners gave their nod of approval to a highway department project to rebuild several roads in the county’s southwest corner, approving contracts worth more than $3 million to the firms hired to rebuild those roads.
They also approved several LaGrange County engineer’s projects to replace aging and failing culverts under a handful of county roads, including a job worth $58,000 on C.R. 750W.
The commissioners also voted to approve a request by Gary Mast, the county’s courthouse maintenance supervisor, to purchase and install three new natural gas generators at each of the county’s three main buildings, the courthouse, the county annex building, and the justice center. The new generators will protect those buildings and the sensitive computer and elevator systems they employ from power outages. Mast said the generators would kick on within seconds of a power outage.
The generators will be purchased from South Milford firm, J.O Mory, at a cost of almost $350,000. Mory technicians will not only install the devices but also wire them into the buildings. The commissioners opted to pay for the generators using money from the American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from the federal government.
Unfortunately, because of continuing problems with the nation’s supply chain, Mory requested that it be given up to 44 weeks to complete the project.
In other matters, the commissioner approved a new contract between the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and Motorola to update the software used in the department’s communication system. That contract comes for $357,855 and is good for five years. The Motorola equipment is the heart of the department’s communications network.
The commissioners also approved a contract between the Sheriff-elect Tracy Harker and the county for his services as sheriff. In addition, the commissioners approved three contracts related to canteen services at the LaGrange County Jail. Those contracts provide meal service to inmates at the jail, the operation of a canteen for inmates, as well as the lobby kiosk that can be used by family members to place money in accounts inmates use at the jail to pay for supplies and snacks.
The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department received approval to use up to $6,800 in user fees to purchase new archery targets for the archery range at Pine Knob Park. The commissioners also approved a parks department request to apply for two grants to help it offset so of the costs involved with hosting the annual Maple Syrup Days celebration at the Maple Woods Nature Center.
The commissioners also approved a request by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office to spend $4,000 from a discretionary line in its pretrial diversion fund to pay for a new LaGrange Police Department K-9 officer and handler to attend a two-week tracking training class in Elkhart County.
The commissioners also approved a LaGrange County Highway Department request to purchase a new pickup truck to be used by the county’s engineer from Shepherd’s Chevrolet in Kendallville for $40,135. LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent Aaron Fugate told the commissioners he sought bids from three different dealerships, but Shepherd’s was the only dealership to have the truck in stock and ready to go. The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the purchase.
They also permitted Fugate to sell two older used vehicles owned by the highway department using an online auction site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.