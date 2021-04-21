Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, April 16, through Monday, April 19, according to jail records.
Abelardo Lopez-Lopez, 25, of Albion, was arrested Tuesday, April 16, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating without ever receiving a license.
Tony Jacobs, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested Tuesday, April 16, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of burglary.
Bernardo Coria-Quintana, 33, of the 1800 block of Beham Drive, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, April 16, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tonya Deter, 46, of the 100 block of Shaftmaster Road, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, April 17, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Michael Jones, 35, of the 1200 block of South Washington Street, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, April 17, by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joseph County.
Sheila Schemenaut, 42, of the 71300 block of Balk Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, April 17, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of having an altered interim license plate.
Adam Bontrager, 25, of the 67500 block of Thunderbird Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of criminal trespass. Bontrager posted bond and was released Thursday.
Heather Tolley, 35, of the 200 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephen Hatton, 40, of the 200 block of York Drive, Middlebury, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Darin DeWitt, 29, of the 31500 block of Loreli Lane, Colon, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. DeWitt was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
Audra Sweet, 35, of the 3000 block of West Drive South, Athens, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Eric Ranney, 30, of the 69800 block of Sunnyfield Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Ranney posted bond and was released Thursday.
Ethan Gayhart, 20, of the 1000 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. Gayhart was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
Roger Lanker, 22, of the 00 bock of Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Lanker posted bond and was released Thursday.
Sally Powers, 41, no address provided, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on warrants issued by authorities in Elkhart and St. Joe counties.
Jeffrey Chapman, 37, of the 300 block of Margaret Ann Drive, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to an original charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Cylee Choate, 31, of the 200 block of Main Street, Middlebury, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Kevin Brazier, 23, of the 3500 block of West Washington, South Bend, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Roshaun Valentine, 36, of the 300 block of West Second Street, Libby, Montana, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Travis Mosley, 35, of the 1600 block of South C.R. 900E, LaGrange, was arrested Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and possession of paraphernalia. Mosley posted bond and was released Friday.
Nathaniel Klinesmith, 29, of the 200 block of Lighting Hill Boulevard, LaGrange, was arrested Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of paraphernalia. Klinesmith posted bond and was released Friday.
De’Andre Henerson-Bennet, 24, of the 2100 block of Ashlynn Street, Detroit, Michigan, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Bartolo Segovia-Hernandez, 40, of the 2600 block of Wynnewood Court, Goshen, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Roger Lenker, 22, of the 00 block of Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
William Lee, 39, of the 6800 block of West C.R. 100S, Kimmel, was arrested Saturday by Topeka police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense.
Renee Smith, 42, of the 500 block of Smith Street, Mendon, Michigan, was booked Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
James Voorde, 55, of the 12600 block of Dickinson Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was booked Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Abraham Navarrete, 27, of the 1500 block of Medora Street, South Bend, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of cocaine and a warrant for which no charging information was provided.
Annika Proffitt, 37, of the 1100 block of June Lane, Adrian, Michigan, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Heather Trittipo, 34, of the 300 block of North Harrison Street, Shipshewana, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and theft. Trittipo posted bond and was released Sunday.
Dustin Mathews, 32, of the 8000 block of North C.R. 400W, Decatur, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jose Jasso, 19, of the 7900 block of South C.R. 122E, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging three counts of rape. Jasso posted bond and was released Monday.
Michael Campbell, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
