ALBION — In a half-ask, half-tell plea to residents, the Albion Town Council asked citizens to clean their sidewalks after a heavy snowfall such as the one the area saw recently.
“There were a few that didn’t get cleared,” Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting. “The quicker that can get off the sidewalk, the better it is.”
Cole said if snow is removed immediately it’s easier for everyone. If left on the sidewalk, it gets tramped down and becomes more difficult to remove. And if there is a thaw-freeze cycle, it becomes ice and even more difficult to remove.
Along with issues in the downtown area, there were several problem areas leading to the Central Noble school campus.
“I’d much rather see them walking on a dry sidewalk than walking in the street,” Cole said.
He said there were numerous occurrences in which students were found in the road because the sidewalks were either impassible or unsafe.
From an enforcement standpoint, the issue is problematic.
The town does have an ordinance which requires sidewalks to be cleared of snow and ice, but only in the downtown area. Town Ordinance 90-02 defines the area in question as areas zoned “central business.” The ordinance was passed April 24, 2001.
The ordinance reads, in part, “The occupant of any premises… and the owner of any unoccupied premises in the area, are required to keep the sidewalks in front of or adjacent to the premises cleared, so far as is practicable and reasonable, from snow and ice in order to facilitate pedestrian use of the sidewalks. The word “occupant,” as used in this section, shall be deemed to mean the person occupying for business, residence, or other purposes the first floor of any building situated on the premises so occupied; and if the first floor of any building is not occupied, then premises shall be deemed and held to be unoccupied and the owner or lessee of the entire premises shall be required to keep the sidewalks in front of or adjacent to the premises reasonably cleared from snow and ice.”
The ordinance goes so far as to give times at which the snow has to be cleared following a snowfall.
“In case snow or ice is accumulated or fallen on any sidewalk or is continuing to fall after 7 p.m. it shall be removed, if practical to do so, or a sufficient path be cleared by the occupant or owner of the real estate upon which the sidewalk is located before 9 a.m. of the following day.
“If any snow or ice has fallen or accumulated on any sidewalk after 9 a.m., it shall be removed or a path cleared by the occupant or owner of the real estate upon which the snow or ice has fallen or accumulated by 7 p.m. of such day, if the snow has ceased to fall by that time. In either of the foregoing events, the occupant or owner shall be deemed to be held and held to have complied with the provisions of this section.”
A recent rezoning which passed changed the zoning designation for the downtown area and Ordinance 90-02 will need to be updated with the proper language.
