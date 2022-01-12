LAGRANGE- Maple syrup season is just around the corner.
That means, within days, crews with the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department will start venturing into the nearly 100-acre woodlot at the park tapping maple trees in order to gather fresh sap that will be boiled down into syrup. That syrup will then be the star of the show at the department’s annual Maple Syrup Days, its annual spring festival and fundraiser.
That means the parks department is now scheduling maple syrup tours for school children. Local public school students, homeschooled children, as well as students of area parochial schools are welcome to tour Maple Wood’s sugar shack and see how maple syrup is made.
Tours of the Maple Wood Nature Center sugar shack start on February 24 and run through March 16. Morning tours begin at 9 a.m., and afternoon tours begin at noon. Each tour lasts approximately 2 hours. There are no Monday or weekend tours. The program is free to all LaGrange County Schools.
The maple syrup-making tour addresses several state proficiency standards. Children will learn about photosynthesis, the important role of weather and temperatures, and the water cycle. Students will take a short walk in the woods to learn about the tapping process, then visit the sugar shack.
They will be treated to storytelling and a syrup sample.
Space is limited. No school will be double-booked. Park staff can wear masks if desired. This field trip is nearly100 percent outside. School officials are encouraged to reserve a field trip by calling the Parks Office at 854-2225 or send an email to Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Out-of-county schools are charged a $3 fee per student.
The Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E 100 S, LaGrange.
