LAGRANGE —A LaGrange woman who was to stand trial Wednesday at the LaGrange County Courthouse on charges of dealing in methamphetamine failed to show up and is now being sought by law enforcement.
Lindsay E. Grate, 35, of the 300 block of Hillside Drive, was arrested in May and jailed after police say they discovered more than a pound of methamphetamine in her possession.
According to the probable cause documents filed with the court, a pair of police officers had stopped by Grate’s home to speak to her about an unrelated investigation and while standing at her front door, reported they could see a pair of small scales sitting on a table in plain sight in her living room.
Law enforcement officers said they asked Grate to retrieve those scales and she complied. They reported they found a white substance on those scales and that substance allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine. After obtaining a search warrant for Grate’s home, officers allegedly discovered 529 grams of methamphetamine — about one pound and two ounces – as well as a large quantity of small plastic bags.
Grate was placed under arrest and transported to the LaGrange County Jail where she was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. A Level 2 felony is punishable by between 10 and 30 years in prison and a Level 3 felony by three to six years. Grate was released from jail last September after posting a $50,000 bond.
No stranger to law enforcement, Grate was convicted of dealing in methamphetamine in 2016. She also was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2012.
Based on those and other felony convictions, the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion with the LaGrange County Superior Court in September announcing its intention to seek to have Grate declared a habitual offender for having three prior felony convictions within the last ten years.
Grate’s trial was expected to take two days. After she failed to show up, LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven issued a warrant for her arrest.
