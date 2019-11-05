LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. in collaboration with Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Westview High Schools announced the kick-off of Launch LaGrange 2020.
Launch LaGrange provides students the opportunity to start their own business and simultaneously compete for prize money that can be used to grow their business or use towards college tuition. The competition offers LaGrange County students a practical way to develop real-world business and leadership skills.
The competition has already gotten underway at all three LaGrange County high schools. Each school will be having callouts for students to participate in the program.
In January, students participating in the competition will present their business plans to a panel of judges at each school system. The projects selected as the top three business plans at each school will advance to the Launch LaGrange countywide competition planed for February at Lakeland High School Auditorium.
Those students will present their business plan to a panel of investors, entrepreneurs and community leaders. The winner receives $5,000 to invest in their business or use for college tuition, second prize $2,500 and third prize will be awarded $1,000. The top 3 businesses also have scholarships available from Trine University, St. Francis University, Goshen College, Ivy Tech, Indiana Tech and Purdue Fort Wayne.
While there are many benefits of Launch LaGrange County, one of the hopes of the LCEDC and our other supporters, is that by helping our youth be successful in finding viable business opportunities, it will ultimately help us retain talented youth in LaGrange County. The LCEDC is calling on LaGrange County residents, companies and business and civic leaders to consider sponsoring the program, a scholarship or a mentorship. For more information or to get involved, please contact the LaGrange County EDC at 499-4994 or via email at sjohnston@lagrangecountyedc.com.
The LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, established in 2009, is designed to assist business development needs. The LCEDC partners with local, regional, state, and federal agencies to attract, retain, and develop new businesses and entrepreneurs in LaGrange County and its communities.
For more information about the LaGrange County EDC or Launch LaGrange, visit lagrangecountyedc.com or call at 499-4994.
