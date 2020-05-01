KENDALLVILLE — Outgoing Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said his final farewell to the police department this week, retiring from service.
Wiley, whose last day was Thursday, led the Kendallville Police Department for the last 14 years. A former 25-year Indiana State Police trooper, Wiley stepped back in to lead city officers for more than a decade.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t allowed the city to host an open house or final farewell ceremony for Wiley, so the outgoing chief issued the following letter upon his retirement:
“On April 30th I will be retiring after 14 years as Chief of the Kendallville Police Department and after nearly 40 years total in law enforcement. Most people are fortunate to have one job that they really love. I have been blessed to have had two jobs that were everything I could have ever hoped for; Indiana State Police Trooper and a member of the Kendallville Police Department. Being Chief of KPD had been an extraordinary opportunity to work with very talented Officers, Communications Dispatchers, civilian staff, elected officials, and the citizens of our community.
Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe contacted me in the Fall of 2005 regarding the open Chief of Police position. Since then I have seen the continuing efforts made by the Mayor, the City Council, the Board of Works/Safety and the citizens of Kendallville to support the Police Department in reducing crime and making our City a safer place to live and work. In the past 14 years the crime rate in Kendallville has been cut in half as the result of solid police work by our Officers, Dispatchers, and support staff. But it has also taken the support from our elected officials and from the citizens who have been willing to call when they have seen something and willing to testify when requested. This type of support has been critical in preventing and solving crimes.
I also want to thank the men and women of the Kendallville Police Department for their ongoing dedication to their profession and to the citizens of our City. Our KPC Officers, Dispatchers, Records Clerk, and the Code Enforcement Officers are the frontline in protecting our citizens and in providing them services that help make Kendallville a safe and inviting place to live and work. During this current pandemic the members of our Police Department continue to respond to calls for assistance, continue to investigate and deter crime, continue to find ways to meet the needs of the public even though our office locations and necesarily closed to the general public, and continue to go above and beyond what is required so that they can help citizens who are in need.
There have been many memorable events and relationships over my time as Chief of Police and I want to sincerely thank everyone who had been a part of my time here. I know that the City and Police Department will be in good hands with the guidance of Mayor Handshoe and Lance Waters, our new Chief of Police. I leave my position as Chief of Police feeling very honored to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Kendallville Police Department and to have served the citizens of our City.
Rob Wiley
Chief of Police
Kendallville Police Department”
