Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Tristan P. Farrington, 27, of the 2100 block of North S.R. 3, LaGrange, was booked at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
James R. Huston, 39, of the 600 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor. Huston was held without bond.
Jayson D. Morley, 20, of the 600 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morley was held without bond.
Dustin W. Bly, 51, of the 1300 block of Oak Bay Run, Fort Wane, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Bly was held on $1,000 bond.
Efrain L. Muirillo, 28, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was booked at 2:20 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Cody A. Shanks, 28, of the 300 block of West S.R. 218, Bunker, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Daniel J. Sprague, 47, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sprague was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Nolan C. Thomas, 35, of the 100 block of Regency Court, Angola, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Travis R. Fulk, 37, of the 200 block of East Van Buren, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault. Fulk was held without bond.
Crystal G. Robertson, 45, of the 1300 block of Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Friday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Robertson was held without bond.
Johnny E. White, 46, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. White was held without bond.
Austin L. Cusick, 23, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was booked at 2:23 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Timothy D. Lowe, 39, of the 800 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lowe was held on a $2,500 bond.
Chantel M. Stidham, 32, of the 27400 block of Londick Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.18%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Stidham was released on her own recognizance.
