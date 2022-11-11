KENDALLVILLE — If you’re not feeling well or suffer an injury, you’ll soon have another option on where to seek medical attention.
Fastpace Health is opening a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 1732 W. North St. Monday, Nov. 21
This Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding communities.
Hours will be from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to Kendallville IN. Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community,” said Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil. “We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable, and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.”
The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative health care services. Fastpace also offers scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth and occupational health care needs.
The Kendallville location is part of an expanding Fastpace network of clinics established in over 180+ communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana and Louisiana. More information about Fastpace Health is available at fastpacehealth.com/location/kendallville.
The Kendallville clinic can be reached by phone at 260-544-8054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.