KENDALLVILLE — Labor Day weekend is coming up which means bluegrass is back in Kendallville for a second showing.
The Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association Tri-State Bluegrass Festival is back at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville this weekend, with more than 30 hours of live music spread across four days.
Ten bluegrass bands are lined up for the Thursday-Sunday show. Admission is free and open to the public on Thursday night, $10 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Or attendees can buy a weekend pass for $35 good for the entire festival.
This fall, attendees will be find an eclectic mix of bluegrass styles, from hard driving traditional bluegrass, to bands with influences from blues and rock, and even some comedy mixed in with musical performances.
Bluegrass association President Jim Winger and Vice President Joe Steiner said the fall lineup has a roster of bands with varied styles, as well as a few international talents at the top of their game.
Attendees taking advantage of Thursday's free night will get a treat as the Po' Ramblin' Boys will be in town early to close out the evening set list.
Steiner said this group, which was recognized as the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award emerging artist of the year, is a top-notch talent not to be missed.
"They're one of the hottest young groups in bluegrass today. Normally we don't get that level of entertainment on a Thursday night show but it just worked out for us to get them in," Steiner said. "Po' Ramblin' Boys are straight-ahead, traditional bluegrass, but they put on a show like the old time bluegrass groups did, so very, very entertaining."
Friday's lineup is a another night lineup starting at 6 p.m., with two really notable groups in the mix, Steiner said.
At 7:50 p.m. Friday, Nu-Blu will take the stage and bring a slightly bluesy sound to the bluegrass genre. That show will give listeners a little different twist on the standards they're used to.
"They're out there a little bit, more from the blue perspective. They feature the singing of Carolyn Routh, she's their lead singer, very soulful voice," Steiner said.
Closing out Friday night is Michael Cleveland, one of bluegrass' best fiddle players along, joined by the band Flame Keeper. Cleveland has been on the scene for decades, but is still a top-tier talent coming to Kendallville.
"He himself has won fiddle player of the year six times with the IBMA," Steiner said.
"He travels internationally. People think this might just be people from down the street. This is an international band here. He plays all over the United States and Canada and Europe. You're not going to get any better talent in the world than Michael," Winger said.
Saturday and Sunday bring two full days of bluegrass, along with musician workshops for bluegrass players who come to the show to get some pointers to improve their own music and for children who want an introduction to the music.
Starting at 10 a.m. and running through the afternoon, adults can get workshop time on banjo, resonator guitar, fiddle and song writing. The festival will also host an open jam session at noon and an Instapot cooking demo, too.
One of the highlighted bands appearing on Saturday and Sunday are the Bluegrasstronauts, a group that mixes good bluegrass music with a lot of comedy.
"Bluegrasstronauts are one of those groups, they're probably about as much about the show as about the music," Steiner said. "The music part of their show is great, but they're also very entertaining, comedy and one-liners. Andrew Morris who heads it up is almost a stand up comedy guy."
It's the third time the Bluegrasstronauts will be attending a Kendallville festival and the bands will also be helping run Saturday's workshops.
The festival continues to draw hundreds to the fairgrounds each year, and Winger offered his thanks for the Noble County Community Fair board, which does a great job maintaining and helping pave the way for the festival each year.
The accompanying 4-H dinner will also be hosted at the log cabin before the festival kicks of Thursday, with food service starting at 4:30 p.m. and going until either 7 p.m. or until the food runs out, whichever happens first.
And, as one way to give back, the festival also brings bluegrass to the community, with four different bands planning to make visits to local nursing homes to play for the residents.
"We're trying to help give back to the community," Winger said. "We've got some quality groups going out to the nursing homes to play."
Here's a look at this week's schedule:
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Miller Family
7:25 p.m. — Bluegrass Outlaws
8:20 p.m. — New Outlook
9:15 p.m. — Po' Ramblin' Boys
Friday
6 p.m. — Bluegrass Outlaws
6:55 p.m. — New Outlook
7:50 p.m. — Nu-Blu
8:45 p.m. — Po' Ramblin' Boys
9:40 p.m. — Michael Cleveland
Saturday
10:45 a.m. — Kentucky Just Us
11:35 a.m. — Northeast Indiana Bluegrass Association board introduction
11:45 a.m. — Bluegrasstronauts
12:35 p.m. — Dave Adkins
1:25 p.m. — Nu-Blu
2:15 p.m. — Breaking Grass
3:05 p.m. — Michael Cleveland
4:15 p.m. — supper break
5:05 p.m. — Kentucky Just Us
5:55 p.m. — Nu Blu
6:45 p.m. — Bluegrasstronauts
7:35 p.m. — Dave Adkins
8:25 p.m. — Breaking Grass
9:15 p.m. — Michael Cleveland
Sunday
10:45 a.m. — Gospel sing
Noon — Kentucky Just Us
12:50 p.m. — Dave Adkins
1:40 p.m. — Devotional
1:55 p.m. — Bluegrasstronauts
2:45 p.m. — Breaking Grass
3:35 p.m. — Po' Ramblin' Boys
4:25 p.m. — supper break
5:40 p.m. — Kentucky Just Us
6:25 p.m. — Bluegrasstronauts
7:10 p.m. — Dave Adkins
7:55 p.m. — Breaking Grass
8:40 p.m. — Po' Ramblin' Boys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.