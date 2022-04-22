Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kaitlyn A. Baird, 31, of the 100 block of Hinin Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Baird was held without bond.
Jonathon Bonilla, 25, of the 100 block of North Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bonilla was held on $1,500 bond.
Richard K. Burget, 29, of the 2800 block of South C.R. 600E, Avilla, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Burget was held without bond.
Dalton L. Frigo, 21, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Frigo was held without bond.
Daven J. King, 33, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. King was released on his own recognizance.
Aundrea N. Lothamer, 29, of the 5400 block of Brook Farm Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Randall E. Reynolds II, 37, of the 6600 block of East S.R. 8, Butler, was booked at 10 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Megan L. Snavely, 29, of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Snavely was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin M. Gienger, 34, of the 900 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gienger was held on $229.68 cash bond.
Scott L. Hire, 63, of the 12700 block of C.R. 44, Millersburg, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Hire was held on $2,500 bond.
Harold W. Jeffers Jr., 47, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction, Level 6 felony. Jeffers was held without bond.
Bryce A. Jones, 31, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Topeka, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held on $1,500 bond.
Sosha S. Kammerer, 31, of the 100 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kammerer was released on her own recognizance.
Samuel W. King, 51, of the 12000 block of Thornapple Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. King was held on $2,500 bond.
Cyrus T. Lawrence, 22, of the 200 block of El Dorado Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Lawrence was held on $1,500 bond.
Austin R. Schlemmer, 34, of the 2200 block of Beacon Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Schlemmer was held on $3,500 bond.
Joseph A. Tarlton, 33, of the 1100 block of Silver Springs Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on a body attachment warrant. Tarlton was held on $5,630.20 cash bond.
Christy L. Benjamin, 34, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Benjamin was released on her own recognizance.
Renee D. Gerber, 41, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gerber was held without bond.
Emmanuel Hernandez, 41, of the 2000 block of East U.S. 6, Albion, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Elizar Martinez Jr., 47, of the 1800 block of Roc Lane, Goshen, was booked at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jorje I. Reyes, 24, of the 700 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas B. Smead, 34, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony; two warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Smead was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.